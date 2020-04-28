2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 28

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a look back and/or don’t look back poem.

Here we are: The final “Two-for-Tuesday” day today. And after today, only two more prompts to go.

For today’s prompt:

Write a look back poem and/or… Write a don’t look back poem. Because some folks just want to keep their eyes on the road ahead.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Get your poem on with these poetic forms!

In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Writer’s Digest’s resident poetry expert and former Poet Laureate of the Blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing!

After all, poetic forms are essentially poetic games with rules and guidelines that can help focus poets on how to get from line one to line done. This guide includes those guidelines with an example to help writers visualize how to write their own.

Plus, it offers an incredible mix of the old favorites—like the sestina, villanelle, and pantoum—with more contemporary forms—like the fib, golden shovel, and hay(na)ku.

Here’s my attempt at a Look Back and/or Don’t Look Back Poem:

“Nostalgia”

I am a sucker for songs that look back

and tell their audience to not look back.

It’s only fitting that I praise sitting

in an empty room taking a look back.

One sucker’s nostalgia is another

sucker’s blues song singing, “Don’t you look back.”

Some fools die of a heart attack, but I’m

not one to tell others when to look back.

There’s a guitar in the hall and a voice

cries out, “Robert Lee Brewer, don’t look back.”