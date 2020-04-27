2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 27

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a massive poem.

After today’s poem, we’ll be only three days from the finish line for this year’s challenge. Let’s poem on!

For today’s prompt, write a massive poem. The poem itself could be massive in size and length. Or it could take on a massive problem, describe a supermassive black hole, or praise a massive bowl of ice cream covered in chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Whatever you write, I hope it’s a massive success.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Massive Poem:

“Would You Rather”

Would you rather have a massive

amount of cash or happiness?

Choose one, and please, don’t be passive–

would you rather have a massive

headache or have a combative

child? One more or the other less?

Would you rather have a massive

amount of cash or happiness?