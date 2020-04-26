2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 26

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a change poem.

For today’s prompt, write a change poem. This could be a poem about something that has changed or something that will change. Changing tires, clothes, or perspectives. Change left over when paying for something with cash. Feel encouraged to change it up today.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Change Poem:

“Never Change”

When she says she wants him to change,

he feels compelled to stay the same

and say that she must be deranged.

When she says she wants him to change,

it should not seem awfully strange

that he doesn’t want to play her game,

because he only wants to change

when she says she wants him the same.