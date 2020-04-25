2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a remix poem.

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. That is, take one (or more) of your poems from earlier this month and remix it. Make a free verse poem into a villanelle. Or condense a sestina into a haiku or senryu. Or forget form. Just completely jumble up the words…or respond to the original poem(s). As always, have fun with it.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Get your poem on with these poetic forms!

In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Writer’s Digest’s resident poetry expert and former Poet Laureate of the Blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing!

After all, poetic forms are essentially poetic games with rules and guidelines that can help focus poets on how to get from line one to line done. This guide includes those guidelines with an example to help writers visualize how to write their own.

Plus, it offers an incredible mix of the old favorites—like the sestina, villanelle, and pantoum—with more contemporary forms—like the fib, golden shovel, and hay(na)ku.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“Cento of the Stairs”

It’s not my nature to say no.

As long as I can remember,

I’ve always been a fool finding

myself unable to figure

out which way to go, breaking lines

night after night, thoughts rambling

and scrambled (lost in the forest

of no returns) before the doors

swing open and aliens crash

the party. It’s true I expect

the worst of the world, wishing I

could erase an entire day or

year, and I don’t know why I do.

If you find this note, I cannot

take for granted when we don’t say,

“I love you.” In the beginning,

when everyone already knew,

it was so easy it was bad luck.

I cannot escape that space is

relative to the light starting

to glow against the window’s blind

dogwoods blossoming before we

sheltered from the sun watching us

turn away like passengers in

lonely vessels of confinement

wandering through the windows of

our spaced out minds finding we are

both the fools who reap what we sow.

(Note on my remix: As the title suggests, I made a cento using lines and phrases from each of my previous 24 poems this month.)