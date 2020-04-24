2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a nature poem.

With hindsight, this probably would’ve been a more natural prompt two days ago on Earth Day. Oh well, nobody’s perfect.

For today’s prompt, write a nature poem. Could be nature like trees, leaves, grass, birds, etc. Or your poem could tackle human nature. Another possibility is to look at the nature of technology or the interaction of planets around each other and the sun. Or well, the nature of poetry! When in doubt, just see what happens naturally.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Get your poem on with these poetic forms!

In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Writer’s Digest’s resident poetry expert and former Poet Laureate of the Blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing!

After all, poetic forms are essentially poetic games with rules and guidelines that can help focus poets on how to get from line one to line done. This guide includes those guidelines with an example to help writers visualize how to write their own.

Plus, it offers an incredible mix of the old favorites—like the sestina, villanelle, and pantoum—with more contemporary forms—like the fib, golden shovel, and hay(na)ku.

Here’s my attempt at a Nature Poem:

“Natural”

It is not in my nature

to say no, and it’s so

easy for me to nurture

every yes on the go.

So let me give an answer

that fits me like a glove;

ask me to be your dancer

filled with unyielding love.