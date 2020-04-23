2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “Social Blank” poem.

We only have a week of this challenge remaining. Let’s make it count.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Social (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “Social Distancing at the Grocery Store,” “Social Media Trolls,” “Social Club,” and/or “Social Distortion.” Heck, flipping the script to come up with a title like “Ice Cream Social” would totally work too.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Get your poem on with these poetic forms!

In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Writer’s Digest’s resident poetry expert and former Poet Laureate of the Blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing!

After all, poetic forms are essentially poetic games with rules and guidelines that can help focus poets on how to get from line one to line done. This guide includes those guidelines with an example to help writers visualize how to write their own.

Plus, it offers an incredible mix of the old favorites—like the sestina, villanelle, and pantoum—with more contemporary forms—like the fib, golden shovel, and hay(na)ku.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Social Blank Poem:

“Social Anxiety”

When I was a child, so the story goes,

I would run up to strangers at Kings Island

and give them hugs. I don’t know when it began,

or why, but I now feel a pit of desperation

in my stomach when I have to interact

with strangers and even friends. It’s like

wanting to jump into the water but fearing

the fall, the temperature, and what may be

hidden beneath the water’s surface. Or like

when I was a child needing to relieve myself

at a family reunion, so the story goes,

and they told me to go behind the tree,

which I circled multiple times before asking,

“Which side is the behind side of the tree?”

And they circle that story like a tree, and I find

myself still unable to figure out which way to go.