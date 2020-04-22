2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a quirk poem. The quirk could be a personal or human quality. Or it could be a quirk of fate.
Here’s my attempt:
“Patting My Belly”
As long as I can remember,
I’ve played my belly like a drum
from the spring until December.
I don’t know where that quirk comes from.
Perhaps as a small boy, I was
removed from a traveling band
in which I played the maracas
or tambourine in my right hand.
Regardless of what reason–
maybe born beneath a bad sign–
my tum’s a drum in all seasons,
and that’s always suited me fine.
(By the way, pardon the Spartan post this morning. My internet is down, so I had to get by with my phone.)