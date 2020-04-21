2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a love and/or anti-love poem.

We’re three weeks into the challenge now, which means “Two-for-Tuesday” day today. This is the one I break out every challenge (alumni know which one I’m talking about).

For today’s prompt:

Write a love poem and/or… Write an anti-love poem. Because some folks just aren’t that into love poems.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Get your poem on with these poetic forms!

In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Writer’s Digest’s resident poetry expert and former Poet Laureate of the Blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing!

After all, poetic forms are essentially poetic games with rules and guidelines that can help focus poets on how to get from line one to line done. This guide includes those guidelines with an example to help writers visualize how to write their own.

Plus, it offers an incredible mix of the old favorites—like the sestina, villanelle, and pantoum—with more contemporary forms—like the fib, golden shovel, and hay(na)ku.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-love Poem:

“Unspoken”

Sometimes we don’t say, “I love you,”

or, “Sorry,” after we fight. Instead,

we storm off to our separate corners

and load the dishwasher or fold

the laundry. Then, we meet on the couch

where you ask what I want to watch,

and I hand you the remote and say,

“You pick,” and you select something

we both like, and then, I reach over

to hold your hand, and we both smile.