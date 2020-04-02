2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a space poem.
Welcome to day two of the April Poem-A-Day Challenge. Anyone can show up for one day; it’s the people who show up for the second day who are really in this challenge to get their poem on.
For today’s prompt, write a space poem. Your poem could be about outer space or inner space. It could opine on the social spacing much of the world is currently doing. Or poets can write an ode to having the space to write or read or whatever. Honestly, I’ll be disappointed if there isn’t a Star Wars or Star Trek inspired poem today. Now, I’ll back off and give everyone plenty of space to write their poems today.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.
Here’s my attempt at a Space Poem:
“Relatable”
He said he needed space
until she found someone
to occupy his place.
Now he wants to get close
but she says he can have
all the space that he chose.
In the future he’ll see
that space is relative
to relativity.
Empty Spaces
Right there, beneath the window
Wasn’t there a chair?
Someone must have shifted it
Now it isn’t there
And what about the table?
Nut brown polished bright
Someone must have shifted it
Now it’s not in sight
I’m sure there was a bookcase
Full to overflow
Someone must have shifted it
Where to? I just don’t know
A picture on the wall is gone
Fruit spilling from a bowl
Someone must have shifted it
It leaves a glaring hole
My memory is like this room
Things shifting every day
I try to hold things in my mind
But they just slip away
The face I used to know as mine
A stranger took her place
The life I used to fully live
Became this empty space
Love
Even your birth was
A
Sacrifice
Taking on flesh, limiting your space
Eternal
Recompense for me.
Dumb thumb doesn’t deal with a space
Four fingers go fumbling apace
For a writer, this gripe
About failures in type
Puts him last in the poem-posting place
gpr crane
(that said, i might be first place today…
“Raindrops Have No Sense of Space”
The gray, rainy day beckons me to come out and play.
I walk through the raindrops, wondering why they aren’t parting
The way The Red Sea once did.
I guess Mother Nature didn’t get the memo
About social distancing.
HEART TO HEART
These days,
conversations
aren’t whispered anymore
unless one is conversing with
blank space;
even
ubiquitous
cellular telephones
are subjected to many folks’
shouting.
Breath
What is white noise
It’s nature’s way to say
Nothing is truly a void
A space in between
Is fill with the unseen
We are unaware of there
Now a space is just space
For us the human race
But is it
EYES WIDE OPEN
by Paula Riggs
In a blink
life as we know it
can do an
about face
In the smallest space of time
miracles happen.