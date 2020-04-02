2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a space poem.

Welcome to day two of the April Poem-A-Day Challenge. Anyone can show up for one day; it’s the people who show up for the second day who are really in this challenge to get their poem on.

For today’s prompt, write a space poem. Your poem could be about outer space or inner space. It could opine on the social spacing much of the world is currently doing. Or poets can write an ode to having the space to write or read or whatever. Honestly, I’ll be disappointed if there isn’t a Star Wars or Star Trek inspired poem today. Now, I’ll back off and give everyone plenty of space to write their poems today.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Space Poem:

“Relatable”

He said he needed space

until she found someone

to occupy his place.

Now he wants to get close

but she says he can have

all the space that he chose.

In the future he’ll see

that space is relative

to relativity.