2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a space poem.

Welcome to day two of the April Poem-A-Day Challenge. Anyone can show up for one day; it’s the people who show up for the second day who are really in this challenge to get their poem on.

For today’s prompt, write a space poem. Your poem could be about outer space or inner space. It could opine on the social spacing much of the world is currently doing. Or poets can write an ode to having the space to write or read or whatever. Honestly, I’ll be disappointed if there isn’t a Star Wars or Star Trek inspired poem today. Now, I’ll back off and give everyone plenty of space to write their poems today.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Space Poem:

“Relatable”

He said he needed space
until she found someone
to occupy his place.

Now he wants to get close
but she says he can have
all the space that he chose.

In the future he’ll see
that space is relative
to relativity.

7 thoughts on “2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

  1. AvatarMelanie

    Empty Spaces

    Right there, beneath the window
    Wasn’t there a chair?
    Someone must have shifted it
    Now it isn’t there

    And what about the table?
    Nut brown polished bright
    Someone must have shifted it
    Now it’s not in sight

    I’m sure there was a bookcase
    Full to overflow
    Someone must have shifted it
    Where to? I just don’t know

    A picture on the wall is gone
    Fruit spilling from a bowl
    Someone must have shifted it
    It leaves a glaring hole

    My memory is like this room
    Things shifting every day
    I try to hold things in my mind
    But they just slip away

    The face I used to know as mine
    A stranger took her place
    The life I used to fully live
    Became this empty space

  3. Avatargrcran

    Dumb thumb doesn’t deal with a space
    Four fingers go fumbling apace
    For a writer, this gripe
    About failures in type
    Puts him last in the poem-posting place

    gpr crane
    (that said, i might be first place today…

  4. AvatarEmpress of All

    “Raindrops Have No Sense of Space”
    The gray, rainy day beckons me to come out and play.
    I walk through the raindrops, wondering why they aren’t parting
    The way The Red Sea once did.
    I guess Mother Nature didn’t get the memo
    About social distancing.

  5. AvatarPressOn

    HEART TO HEART

    These days,
    conversations
    aren’t whispered anymore
    unless one is conversing with
    blank space;

    even
    ubiquitous
    cellular telephones
    are subjected to many folks’
    shouting.

  6. Avatarkhoward

    Breath

    What is white noise
    It’s nature’s way to say
    Nothing is truly a void

    A space in between
    Is fill with the unseen
    We are unaware of there

    Now a space is just space
    For us the human race
    But is it

COMMENT

