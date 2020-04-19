2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a six words poem.

For today’s prompt, write a poem that uses the following six words:

bump

embrace

fixture

howl

lonely

resolve

How did I come up with this list? Actually, it’s a tie-in to our Shakespeare Week that starts today, because the Bard is actually credited with inventing all six of these words. Pretty cool, eh? For sestina fans, I kind of intentionally made it six words for a reason. So let’s get writing!

(33 lamentable words coined by William Shakespeare.)

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem:

“Sing”

Let’s resolve this moment,

without an embrace or fist

bump to console us

stuck like a fixture in our

lonely vessels of confinement,

to solemnly yawp and howl!