2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 17

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an exotic poem.

For today’s prompt, write an exotic poem. Set your poem in an exotic locale. Or maybe write about an exotic person, animal, or technology. And remember that your everyday things may be exotic to someone else. Honestly, I’ve found poets are a breed of exotic creature whenever I’m in a room full of “normal” adults.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at an Exotic Poem:

“The Tiger King’s Golden Shovel”

I cannot escape the tiger

king or social or the tiger

king on Netflix. He is burning

across media like a bright

star, but I don’t want to take in

this show, though the king seems like the

big thing of the moment. Tonight,

I’d rather watch paint dry or what-

ever stray movie immortal

cockroaches care about. My hand

changes the next selection or

I find I must avert my eye

until I can. Change. If I could,

I would block it from every frame

of reference with telepathy,

because what I see is fearful

with no trace of Blake’s symmetry!