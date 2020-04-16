2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “The Last Blank” poem.

We’re now officially on the second half of this challenge. Let’s bring it for these last couple weeks.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The Last (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: “The Last Cookie,” “The Last Roll of Toilet Paper,” “The Lasting Impression,” “The Last Word,” and/or “The Last Starfighter.”

I guarantee this won’t be the last prompt of the month. So get your poem on today, and I’ll see you again tomorrow.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a The Last Blank Poem:

“The Last Flights”

The last flights to anywhere

leave contrails to fade in their wake

as the sun watches us turn away

like passengers on a vessel

that may not ever return.