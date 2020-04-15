2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a dream poem.
Once we get through today’s poem, we’ll be half of the way through this challenge. Cue the Bon Jovi. And let’s jump in to this prompt.
For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. The poem can be a remembered dream. Or it could be a dream about the future (like getting out and about without worry again). Of course, some dreams are good, but there are nightmares too. So let’s get dreamy with our poems today. After all, Blondie said it best: “Dreaming is free.”
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.
Here’s my attempt at a Dream Poem:
“Hannah”
She dives off the platform
and into the fish tank. Grabs
her goldfish by the gills and
rides it through the castle
and skull to the scuba diver
floating beside the treasure
chest. From there, she swims
to the dance floor filled with
her friends and blasting music
before the doors swing open
and aliens crash the party
with laser guns. She dives
behind the turntable before
running for the door. Once
through, her faithful unicorn
waits for her to mount and
ride into the mountains
as the sun shines on all
flowers of the world while
she sings her favorite song,
the one she remembers
whenever she’s here.