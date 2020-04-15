2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 15

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a dream poem.

Once we get through today’s poem, we’ll be half of the way through this challenge. Cue the Bon Jovi. And let’s jump in to this prompt.

For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. The poem can be a remembered dream. Or it could be a dream about the future (like getting out and about without worry again). Of course, some dreams are good, but there are nightmares too. So let’s get dreamy with our poems today. After all, Blondie said it best: “Dreaming is free.”

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Dream Poem:

“Hannah”

She dives off the platform

and into the fish tank. Grabs

her goldfish by the gills and

rides it through the castle

and skull to the scuba diver

floating beside the treasure

chest. From there, she swims

to the dance floor filled with

her friends and blasting music

before the doors swing open

and aliens crash the party

with laser guns. She dives

behind the turntable before

running for the door. Once

through, her faithful unicorn

waits for her to mount and

ride into the mountains

as the sun shines on all

flowers of the world while

she sings her favorite song,

the one she remembers

whenever she’s here.