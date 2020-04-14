2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a form and/or anti-form poem.

We’re two weeks into the challenge now, and our second “Two-for-Tuesday” prompt falls on the 14th, which gets me thinking about sonnets.

For today’s prompt:

Write a form poem (here are 100 poetic forms to choose from) and/or… Write an anti-form poem. I get it; some people don’t like forms.

If you feel like a form doesn’t quite give you direction for today’s prompt, write a poem about something with structure or form, or write a poem about chaos.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Form and/or Anti-form Poem:

“April”

The dogwoods always blossom before we

shelter from the storm. The planet still turns,

and teenagers in a basement still yearn

to emerge at night and see what they’ll see:

The beginning or the end or the next

stage of living under the burden of

not knowing what to expect from this love-

ly existence, the angst real as the text

messages we meant to send before for-

getting. We’re aging. The time, where did it

escape? Why didn’t we stop and smell them–

the flowers? The hour is growing late when

we’ll blow away in the high winds and quit

worrying about our pride or the score.