2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 13

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a purpose poem.

For today’s prompt, write a purpose poem. Many people like to have a purpose in life. Some folks do things on purpose. And yes, sometimes it appears there is no purpose to life’s events. Whatever drives you, I hope you’re able to pair purpose (or lack of purpose) with your poetry today.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Purpose Poem:

“Old Dog”

I don’t know why I do some things I do

but I often do what I do on

purpose even if I don’t know

what that purpose is or why

I feel compelled to do

those things I do and

find new reasons

to do things

that are

new.