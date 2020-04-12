2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 12

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a spirit poem.

For today’s prompt, write a spirit poem. Poets may write about a ghostly spirit. Or pen an ode to the spirits found in a pub or liquor cabinet. Of course, there’s also school spirit and the spirit of adventure. Personally, I like The Spirit of comics and radio fame. Let the spirit of poetry lead the way for you today.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Spirit Poem:

“L’espirit d’escalier”

Sometimes I feel it come over me

with the first word I write; other times

it’s like fog I can see but not touch–

my thoughts rambling and scrambled

like a humpty troubadour, lost

in the forest of no returns.

There’s always a cabin with a witch

who’s not a witch, her spirit

of self-fulfillment scaring the locals

who need to know they belong,

who long to know they belong,

and with the witch, I find my song,

but I’m always too late to reply

with the newt of an eye

beneath a haunted sky.