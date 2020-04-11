2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 11

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a control poem.

For today’s prompt, write a control poem. That is, write about having control, losing control, or sharing control with others. Of course, I expect at least one person to mention the control key on keyboards. And well, y’all always surprise me, because I can’t control which direction everyone is going to go with this prompt.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Control Poem:

“The Illusion”

Can anyone really keep
out of their own way?

Not as far as I can
tell. We all push and

reap what we sow
or, at least, what we

leave behind in our wake.

