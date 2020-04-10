2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a the-blank-who-blank poem.

Wow! So, we’ll be a third of the way through this challenge after finishing today’s poem. I’ve been super motivated by reading all the poems but also all the encouragement and kind words in the comments from poet to poet. Keep it up!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “The (blank) Who (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “The Runner Who Walked,” “The Scientist Who Decided to Make a Monster,” “The Poet Who Loved Me,” and/or “The Teacher Who Couldn’t Learn.” If you’d prefer to write about a thing instead of a person, feel free to replace the word “who” with the word “that.”

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a The-Blank-Who-Blank Poem:

“The Poet Who Always Rhymed”

The poet who always rhymed

got caught time after time

in a bit of a small curse

unable to write free verse

though he tried with all his might

breaking lines night after night

with the abandon of love

left unchecked beside a stove

until the day he broke ranks

with the rebels and the yanks

and beheld a simple orange

that didn’t rhyme with anything…