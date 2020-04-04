2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 1 Highlights

Here are some poems that “popped” for Robert Lee Brewer from Day 1 of the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge.

I haven’t done this in a while, but I wanted to share some poems that “popped” for me from Day 1 of the challenge (write a new world poem). I don’t know if I’ll be able to do this for every day in the challenge, because I’m in the same headspace and dealing with the same world as everyone else. So we’ll take this one day at a time.

These poems are not ranked in any order and their inclusion is not meant to exclude others—I just wanted to highlight a few that spoke to me that are hidden in a wave of comments.

Also, if your poem is highlighted and you’d like your byline changed to your real name, please just send me an email at rbrewer@aimmedia.com with the name of your poem and preferred byline.

Day 1 Poems That “Popped” for Me:

New World, Post Pandemic, by Shaindel Beers

Let the deer think of us the way we think of them

with their wasting disease. The way we mourn the rhinos,

the elephants, the koalas after the bushfires. It is sad,

but not too sad, because it is not us, after all.

Let whatever comes after ponder us the way

we ponder the Neanderthals, the Denisovans,

grasping any link as a novelty, party small talk,

comparing fractions of DNA strands. Let the wolves

have Yellowstone; the bison, all of Nebraska.

The sand hill cranes can fly over fly over land,

safe from plane engines. Let the coyote take over

the hen house, let Whiskers scratch loose her belled collar,

let Rufus outrun his invisible fence. Give it all back.

We’re not needed. We had a good run—the way

we think of the dinosaurs, the giant sloth, the way

we wonder how something improbable as a terror bird

could have existed. Sure, the finches will miss

their feeders. They’ll find real thistles soon enough—

*****

Chinese Lessons, by Joseph Harker

The first words are not so much like music

as flight— soaring to the top of a syllable,

floating awhile, before diving downward

into the next. Still, you press on.

There are whole months of vocabulary

refusing to stick. Punctuating them—

the moments when your mind tips over

its axis, and suddenly the sentence fits

together, the verbs and nouns symmetric

and perfect as flowers, meanings shifting

through their tints. But not too far.

It’s not so much like getting lost as a visit

unannounced, entering a neighbor’s house

to find all the tables already set.

*****

Self Evident, by P.A. Beyer



That smile –

A two bit decoy

That smile –

A silent assault

That smile –

Intent wasn’t necessary

That smile –

Destroyer of worlds

You delivered blankets

and smiled

*****

A Touch of Love, by Joseph Hesch

It’s always been my secret,

now others must learn its ways.

Start using words like “egret,”

in conversation on the page.

I began this a decade back,

while I sat alone and lonely.

Imagination an empty sack,

I thought of you and said, “If only…”

Pulled apart by distance and time,

I couldn’t feel you if I tried.

So I called to you, not in rhyme,

but poetically I kind of lied.

Made-up stories, observations

of a somewhat intimate nature,

took the place of conversations,

all in my own nomenclature.

My words became more than my own,

since they touched others in some way.

But now it seems I’m not alone,

since we all have to keep away.

I suggest if you crave a touch,

and social distancing won’t let you,

write an ode, sonnet or some such

and see how close that’ll get you.

We’re in a new world, living apart,

wearing the mask and rubber glove.

But if you wish to reach a heart,

a poem can be a touch of love.

*****

This Tree Says We’re Together, Strong, by De Jackson



We are just standing here

peeling bark from umber

trunk, showing her age

and waiting on proof. You

tell me this breeze shall

pass, this voice unlashed

against all this ridiculous

blue sky that defies the

ragged edges of this new

-world truth: we are one

and some old things are

done and some others are

changing, rearranging them

-selves into a new language

we can perhaps all speak.

We seek now only clasping

hands and the grace to stand

shoulder to shoulder again,

heart to heart again, soul to

soul again, ready to sing.

*****

NEW DISCOVERY, OLD WORLD, by Taylor Graham

Tap your poem

on a singing-stone

under the summit sky,

hear it ring from a boulder

far, far down the canyon….

*****

“A sickness from wounded bats,” by Kayla Harris

A sickness from wounded bats

crawls into our lungs

to sing goodnight.

Fast cars and shipping trucks

fill the air with clouded muck

in-breath and sight.

We heard the mother’s call

only when she took our lives.

Grandma and uncle won’t be here

to hear the cries.

The years that sounded

in the earth’s destruction

only makes headlines

in the million’s affliction.

Grand tsunami’s and water pollution

rains acid onto the days of new revolution.

Sickness has swept the nation

from our infliction

to the land

we are but it’s patient.

*****

a Collom lune, by viewfromnowhen

This new world

resembles one we had lost

without even knowing.

*****

New World, by jnolting

I follow the rules

of the new world,

shelter in place

stay inside the lines,

inside the white walls

of my apartment.

I distance myself,

stand six feet away

from the cracked mirror

watch the person

staring back at me,

wearing the startled look

of a new immigrant

stepping for the first time

into a foreign land,

one filled with empty streets,

ghosts drifting across

the fog-shrouded fields,

people hidden behind walls

pulling back curtains with

hands cracked and bleeding.

*****

New World, by Carole Cole

You can blame me all you want but

those men who came for me held the key

that locked your voice. My people

so long left alone in innocence did not

recognize the difference between subject

and object, no words in our language:

Subjugation, objectification—concepts

tense and sharp like a double bladed ax

to carve out your heart.

I lay with them and they dressed me

in silver and gold they dug from beneath

our homes. I sang them to sleep night

after night, then searched their clothes

for any key that could free us, for any

words that we might use. They had taken

them all. Blame me now but I watched you

stand abject with your flimsy knives

and offer them your throats.

*****

“on an asphalt sea,” by therealcie

on an asphalt sea my son and I ride

as long as the weather is on our side

we make a journey to retrieve

items from a place that we must leave

on an asphalt sea

as the earth turned, so did the tide

fortune has not been on my side

I search for reasons to believe

on an asphalt sea

some days I do not mind the ride

other days I wish to escape inside

over the years there have been reasons to grieve

I examine the dreams that my mind may conceive

on an asphalt sea

*****

New Vs. Ancient, by Sara McNulty

New does not always mean better.

Ancient buildings remain standing.

Craftsmanship builds sturdy structures.

New does not always mean better.

Cheap materials, bribed inspector

destroys integrity while expanding.

New does not always mean better.

Ancient buildings remain standing.

*****

The Distance Between Us, by James Von Hendy



Love has always been a closing of distances.

Today is no different. Though we are apart

and cross to the empty side of the street

the distance between us, stranger

and neighbor, has never been so

intimate, distance so near, so shared.

We queue in the parking lot, the first

hour ours, wary behind our masks—those

who wear them and those who don’t—in careful

observance, the sacredness of space

a measured intimacy, near and shared.

*****

“circle of friends,” by jennfel

circle of friends

each of us wonders

who will make it

*****

How To Live In A New World, by bellestarr12

This new world looks an awful lot like the old one,

Same desk. Same coffee cup.

Same dog asleep across the room.

Same car sitting in the driveway

but today it’s not going anywhere.

No popping down to the store

for ice cream or a bottle of wine.

Everything’s the same, and nothing.

Let’s drive across town to see the kids. No.

Let’s invite John and Nancy to dinner. No.

How about a movie?

There’s a good one at the Loft.

No. The theaters are closed.

Let’s stream something.

Let’s not be afraid.

No. Be afraid. Be careful.

Sew a mask in a brave color.

Wear your gloves.

Be careful what you touch.

Take the dog for a walk.

Greet your neighbors from a safe distance.

And watch the wind.

Eventually, it will change.

*****

New World Blues, by Michele Cable

I miss the old world

and its parties, parades, and pinatas,

bistros, ball games, and Broadway shows.

I miss the old world

with its gloveless hands, uncovered faces,

concerts, shoe shopping, chili cook-offs.

I crave “did-you-see-that-catch?” chatter

during office coffee breaks,

Popcorn smell at the movies, art museum treks.

I yearn to hug my dad again,

my sons, and my baby granddaughter.

These video chats are getting old, and speaking of old

who is that woman in the mirror?

How did I get so much gray?

You are making me look old, New World. Please cut it out.

The new world has its own batch of words,

Super-spreader, flatten-the-curve, Dr. Fauci.

My boss called today with another “F” word: He said I’m now on Furlough.

I miss the old world.

*****

This Old World, by Candace

I will not be needing a new world for

I have not finished with the old one.

It fits me well, like an old pair of shoes –

worn in but not worn out.

Its ‘soul’ is a little thin and there

are some cracks forming along the edges,

but that can all be mended. There are still

many miles left in this old world, many hopes

and dreams, many adventures waiting,

many kisses in the moonlight to exchange.

I will not be needing a new world

I have not finished with the old one

*****

“What happens,” by Connie L. Peters

What happens

If newness wears off

And we wait

And we wait

And still no toilet paper

And still yards apart?

*****

Alone, by Karen Wilson

Shelter in place,

a still space. My

home base quiets,

alone, yet spring’s

sun sets, beckoning.

*****

Star of Hope, by KZ

Look up at the stars tonight.

Pick out the one shining most bright.

Just know that I’ll be looking up too.

Together we will all make it through.

Tomorrow the sun will shine and the skies

will once again be blue.

A Star of Hope I promise to you.