2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a new world poem.

Today is the first day of the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge! Each day, I’ll provide a poetry prompt and a poem to get things started. You can secretly poem along at home, or you can share your poem in the comments below.

For today’s prompt, write a new world poem. There are new worlds and there are new worlds. You could write a poem about discovery of an actual planet. Or maybe your new world is actually a state of mind—or a series of books! In a way, I consider each new challenge a bit of a new world. Let’s explore this one together.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a New World Poem:

“Breaking and Entering”

Some lines break easier than others,

but I’ve always been a fool for

following the paths they lead,

because they always teach

me something brand new

about myself

as if I

contain

new

worlds

ready

to explore

hidden within

my own subconscious

like a waking dreamscape

that only asks the courage

to wander long enough to see

if there are any doors to unlock.