2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a new world poem.
Today is the first day of the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge! Each day, I’ll provide a poetry prompt and a poem to get things started. You can secretly poem along at home, or you can share your poem in the comments below.
For today’s prompt, write a new world poem. There are new worlds and there are new worlds. You could write a poem about discovery of an actual planet. Or maybe your new world is actually a state of mind—or a series of books! In a way, I consider each new challenge a bit of a new world. Let’s explore this one together.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.
Here’s my attempt at a New World Poem:
“Breaking and Entering”
Some lines break easier than others,
but I’ve always been a fool for
following the paths they lead,
because they always teach
me something brand new
about myself
as if I
contain
new
worlds
ready
to explore
hidden within
my own subconscious
like a waking dreamscape
that only asks the courage
to wander long enough to see
if there are any doors to unlock.
Leader of the Brave New World
“But I don’t want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom…” Aldous Huxley, Brave New World
She wanted life without its gilding
She learned with all the other worlding
Was kept inside gigantic building
Garnered new knowledge, ashes swirling
Went to sleep, ideas waning
Woke to deeper colder morning
Went to work instead of paining
Felt the clangor, felt the borning
She wrestled, went outside to brand
New system just as God had planned
gpr crane
WELCOME
Come inside this new world.
Yes, it’s a clutter, a chaos of world
in the making. An Eden before
the fall into understanding,
before gates and doors. This space
has room for dust and doghair;
let it be, its doors and windows open
to weather. Take off your mask
and breathe. Don’t try to say what’s in
and out, your lungs and lips know
without your language
which is always growing from inside.
Roof is sky and floor is earth,
as you’ve always known without
knowing. This is the room
of your evolving world, your poem.
IN THE WEEDS OF LIFE
by Paula Riggs
She’s finding
herself once again
In a world
filled with the
familiar ~ she’s blossoming
among wildflowers.
the world used to be an oyster
but now it’s just four walls
and the world once held millions of people
but now it’s just us four
and in this moment
the world has never been bigger
or more small
because the outside world has disappeared
yet it still exists at our fingertips
and now there is even more of it
than there has ever been before
and possibly more
than there will ever be after
if there is an after
if things ever return to normal
if the world ever becomes an oyster
with millions of people
once more
-r.g.
I’ll Be There Someday, But Maybe Not As Planned
“There’s a new world somewhere
They call the promised land
And I’ll be there someday
If you could hold my hand
I still need you there beside me
No matter what I do
For I know I’ll never find another you”
~Tom Springfield/The Seekers – I’ll Never Find Another You
I still believe there is another side
to the sad and solemn tides of the fray.
And I believe we’ll emerge there somehow
but I want you with me, ‘though that’s implied.
In the rear view mirror, ‘bye yesterday:
we’ll seek tomorrow in our here and now.
It’s odd that a song from so long ago
can conjure words which speak volumes to me.
“I know I’ll never find another you.”
It’s odd that memory makes a cameo:
sings it eternal in whatever key.
Just saying this, ‘though you already knew.
I can’t say if we’ll find that promised land,
then again, nothing ever goes as planned.
###
First Light of Spring
Lacing up my runners
I take one hesitant step
out
One giant leap into
a world I once
remembered
Sidewalks glistening
from morning rain
First hint of crocuses
Even they have a question mark
written on their soft petals
Into the silence the
thunder of birdsong lands
The morning blows cool
on my cheeks
I join the desperate line
of those of us trudging
One foot in front of the other
Heads bowed to grey pavement
We fight to recall our before
But then a chalk of
color in words unfolding
First In lilac
Sharing song
‘You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one’
Then a blush of pink
‘I get by with a little help from my friends’
Child’s play beckons our way out
At the first sign of
another body advancing
I cross the street
We’re a trickle of POWs
stretched in a neighborhood
artery choked into isolation
Until the first hello
snaps my head up
And I keep on
because something strange
is happening here
No hand extended
But a smile
of hope
catching
on the
long
line
of
those
trekking
in
first
light
of
spring
I have missed out on the countdown to April prompts as I have been making the transition to teaching classes online, but I can’t wait to be back to this sweet place where I will see familiar friends and meet new voices! Thanks for being reliable? Robert. Back soon.
Waking Up in a New World
The morning I woke up
Immersed in joy,
I stepped into a new world
OF possibilities and hope.
I had not realized
Hope was not in my heart
Until joy flooded my soul, and
I had awoken.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
April 1, 2020
Last October one morning I woke up and suddenly I was filled with joy and I have been happier than I have been in decades
A world a worth of having must
Be first in true novelty, dust.
While in that hour of sleep burst forth
The creation of a true north.
To seek and find such a new place,
One must begin with a fresh face.
For only fearless comes henceforth,
The creation of a true north.
Out There
I imagined it there,
sprawled under an oak,
in that shadow, napping, snoring,
as a beast might snore,
its lungs filching and hoarding
a sweet midday air;
so I’ll creep, as a cat,
step from this chair
to catch a quick glimpse,
a sight I can keep,
the beast, a shadow,
a moment, that air;
it all waits, patiently,
yes, somewhere out there.
S. Thomas Summers
inkhammer.wordpress.com
This New World
4/1/20
Sees long lines at Costco
with carts loaded with toilet paper,
bottled water, and ketchup.
People darting about
careful to remain six feet apart.
Faces covered with bandanas
or face masks
as if everyone is there to rob the place.
If I had my choice,
I’d choose the old world
over this new one.
Brrr…
Chills pierce frozen pads on my feet
Matted fur fails to keep in the heat
Blanc par-tout’s deceive my fragile mind
Belly groans, food’s hard to find
Hmmm…
Burrow deep, shovel a den down in the ground
Pick a spot, curl in a ball, cozy, nice and round
Fat slow burns as I slip into a state of zen
All system functions lowered waiting until when
Ahaa…
Shafts of warmth come shining through
Nostrils tickled with smells so fresh, so brand new
A whole new world in which birds doth sing
Time to arise and shine, for here comes Spring
Thanks for the prompt! Looking forward to lots of poems this month!
In the New World
What if in the new world
we yearned for the sight of trees,
said thank you to cashiers,
thanked god for open grocery stores,
and counted our blessings
as we counted each square of toilet tissue?
What if the new world could be
born, bloody and screaming with life,
from this one?
–Laura Purdie Salas, all rights reserved
APRIL DAWN
April dawn
seeding hope
a new day
the spring rain
feeding hope
a new dream
each green sprout
speeding hope
a new world
FROM ONE DEPRESSION TO ANOTHER
Reading
his Brave New World,
I was incredulous,
but now I can guess why Huxley
thunk it.
Competition
Competition is good, they say
fighting to get ahead
is how we become great, again
and again and again and again
until you have to believe it.
But the big players, the smug percent
are computer gamers with cheat codes
who slaughter the enemy mercilessly
and enslave the masses to their desire
to hoard gold in their bottomless pits.
Competition is good, I say
but we need a greener playing field
with whiter out-of-bounds lines
as bright as the endzones’
and referees with bigger guns.
Pandemic
The jingle states
“We know a thing or two
Because we’ve seen a thing or two”
But this is new
for everyone.
And it really doesn’t matter
Race, creed, gender, age, or nationality—
This is new.
And it’s not new
As in fresh or enticing
Though to stop in isolation,
Rest and contemplation,
Does refresh the soul—
To recall to mind what was beautiful
Before the old world
Ended.
And it’s not new
As in innovative or imaginative
Though every single person
Will need to see differently,
Multifocally, collectively,
And individually,
To make it work
In this new world.
Beginning
To explore a new world
Is always enlightening
To find things that sing
Not just songs are feral
I was thrusted into a new
It started at two
My sleep was disturbed
I sat up in my bed
Not knowing yet
A new world was
To engulf
One side dropped
My angel woke
She saw my smile
911 was stroked
A Glimpse Over Yesterday
Morning shines, despite
all things that darken night.
Last night’s splash of thunder
and lightning’s lash of tongue.
Puddles of rain and a pale
breeze that spells of absence.
Despite all things that
darken night, the church bells
ring to the swell of the sea,
and wild garlic tweaks the air.
In this moment, time is fixed
as stone. To greet, to see
hawthorns return to deep
garment green, and bees
drowning in honey. We all
drown in our own honey.
Today, I woke to a rooster’s
song. It’s a new day, but I’m
still anchored to yesterday,
despite things that darken night.
The Aliens Have Landed
I wake today like
every day since
the world turned
upside down and
revisit my waking
dream that I will
find this has been
one big universal
hoax a la Orson
Wells. Well, it’s not.
*Welles
Thank you, Robert. I’m in.
I’ll probably post towards the end of the day. This is totally new to me except for some haiku attempts so be gentle.
I love your column in WD.
Ro Clarke, AKA Empress of All
Life Now
The
streets
are
empty.
The
parks
are
empty.
The
schools
are
empty.
Finding
toilet
paper
feels
like
unearthing
lost
treasure
and
panic
buying
is
the rule
of
the
day.
We all
hunker
at home,
discovering
our
back yard,
our
pioneer
spirit,
our
love
for
each
other,
our
hate
for
each
other,
our
boredom
with
each
other.
The
clock
ticks
on,
urging
us
to create
a whole
new
world,
hopefully
better
than the
one
we
lived in,
just a
short
month
ago.