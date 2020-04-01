2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Write a poem every day of April with the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a new world poem.

Today is the first day of the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge! Each day, I’ll provide a poetry prompt and a poem to get things started. You can secretly poem along at home, or you can share your poem in the comments below.

For today’s prompt, write a new world poem. There are new worlds and there are new worlds. You could write a poem about discovery of an actual planet. Or maybe your new world is actually a state of mind—or a series of books! In a way, I consider each new challenge a bit of a new world. Let’s explore this one together.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want. In other words, it’s more important to write a new poem than to stick to the prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a New World Poem:

“Breaking and Entering”

Some lines break easier than others,
but I’ve always been a fool for
following the paths they lead,
because they always teach
me something brand new
about myself
as if I
contain
new

worlds
ready
to explore
hidden within
my own subconscious
like a waking dreamscape
that only asks the courage
to wander long enough to see
if there are any doors to unlock.

23 thoughts on “2020 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

  1. Avatargrcran

    Leader of the Brave New World

    “But I don’t want comfort. I want God, I want poetry, I want real danger, I want freedom…” Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

    She wanted life without its gilding
    She learned with all the other worlding
    Was kept inside gigantic building
    Garnered new knowledge, ashes swirling
    Went to sleep, ideas waning
    Woke to deeper colder morning
    Went to work instead of paining
    Felt the clangor, felt the borning
    She wrestled, went outside to brand
    New system just as God had planned

    gpr crane

  2. Avatartaylor graham

    WELCOME

    Come inside this new world.
    Yes, it’s a clutter, a chaos of world
    in the making. An Eden before
    the fall into understanding,
    before gates and doors. This space
    has room for dust and doghair;
    let it be, its doors and windows open
    to weather. Take off your mask
    and breathe. Don’t try to say what’s in
    and out, your lungs and lips know
    without your language
    which is always growing from inside.
    Roof is sky and floor is earth,
    as you’ve always known without
    knowing. This is the room
    of your evolving world, your poem.

  4. Avatarrien.g

    the world used to be an oyster
    but now it’s just four walls
    and the world once held millions of people
    but now it’s just us four
    and in this moment
    the world has never been bigger
    or more small
    because the outside world has disappeared
    yet it still exists at our fingertips
    and now there is even more of it
    than there has ever been before
    and possibly more
    than there will ever be after
    if there is an after
    if things ever return to normal
    if the world ever becomes an oyster
    with millions of people
    once more
    -r.g.

  5. AvatarRJ Clarken

    I’ll Be There Someday, But Maybe Not As Planned

    “There’s a new world somewhere
    They call the promised land
    And I’ll be there someday
    If you could hold my hand
    I still need you there beside me
    No matter what I do
    For I know I’ll never find another you”
    ~Tom Springfield/The Seekers – I’ll Never Find Another You

    I still believe there is another side
    to the sad and solemn tides of the fray.
    And I believe we’ll emerge there somehow
    but I want you with me, ‘though that’s implied.
    In the rear view mirror, ‘bye yesterday:
    we’ll seek tomorrow in our here and now.
    It’s odd that a song from so long ago
    can conjure words which speak volumes to me.
    “I know I’ll never find another you.”
    It’s odd that memory makes a cameo:
    sings it eternal in whatever key.
    Just saying this, ‘though you already knew.
    I can’t say if we’ll find that promised land,
    then again, nothing ever goes as planned.

    ###

  6. Avatartrishwrites

    First Light of Spring

    Lacing up my runners
    I take one hesitant step
    out
    One giant leap into
    a world I once
    remembered

    Sidewalks glistening
    from morning rain
    First hint of crocuses
    Even they have a question mark
    written on their soft petals

    Into the silence the
    thunder of birdsong lands

    The morning blows cool
    on my cheeks
    I join the desperate line
    of those of us trudging
    One foot in front of the other
    Heads bowed to grey pavement
    We fight to recall our before

    But then a chalk of
    color in words unfolding
    First In lilac
    Sharing song
    ‘You may say I’m a dreamer
    But I’m not the only one’

    Then a blush of pink
    ‘I get by with a little help from my friends’

    Child’s play beckons our way out

    At the first sign of
    another body advancing
    I cross the street
    We’re a trickle of POWs
    stretched in a neighborhood
    artery choked into isolation

    Until the first hello
    snaps my head up
    And I keep on
    because something strange
    is happening here
    No hand extended
    But a smile
    of hope
    catching
    on the
    long
    line
    of
    those
    trekking
    in
    first
    light
    of
    spring

  7. AvatarNancy Posey

    I have missed out on the countdown to April prompts as I have been making the transition to teaching classes online, but I can’t wait to be back to this sweet place where I will see familiar friends and meet new voices! Thanks for being reliable? Robert. Back soon.

  8. AvatarMET

    Waking Up in a New World

    The morning I woke up
    Immersed in joy,
    I stepped into a new world
    OF possibilities and hope.

    I had not realized
    Hope was not in my heart
    Until joy flooded my soul, and
    I had awoken.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    April 1, 2020
    Last October one morning I woke up and suddenly I was filled with joy and I have been happier than I have been in decades

  9. Avatarekeisman

    A world a worth of having must
    Be first in true novelty, dust.
    While in that hour of sleep burst forth
    The creation of a true north.

    To seek and find such a new place,
    One must begin with a fresh face.
    For only fearless comes henceforth,
    The creation of a true north.

  10. AvatarSummerspoet

    Out There

    I imagined it there,
    sprawled under an oak,
    in that shadow, napping, snoring,
    as a beast might snore,
    its lungs filching and hoarding
    a sweet midday air;
    so I’ll creep, as a cat,
    step from this chair
    to catch a quick glimpse,
    a sight I can keep,
    the beast, a shadow,
    a moment, that air;
    it all waits, patiently,
    yes, somewhere out there.

    S. Thomas Summers
    inkhammer.wordpress.com

  11. AvatarSally Jadlow

    This New World

    4/1/20

    Sees long lines at Costco
    with carts loaded with toilet paper,
    bottled water, and ketchup.
    People darting about
    careful to remain six feet apart.
    Faces covered with bandanas
    or face masks
    as if everyone is there to rob the place.
    If I had my choice,
    I’d choose the old world
    over this new one.

  12. AvatarBoskiL

    Brrr… 
    Chills pierce frozen pads on my feet  
    Matted fur fails to keep in the heat
    Blanc par-tout’s deceive my fragile mind 
    Belly groans, food’s hard to find

    Hmmm…
    Burrow deep, shovel a den down in the ground
    Pick a spot, curl in a ball, cozy, nice and round
     Fat slow burns as I slip into a state of zen 
    All system functions lowered waiting until when  

    Ahaa… 
    Shafts of warmth come shining through 
    Nostrils tickled with smells so fresh, so brand new
    A whole new world in which birds doth sing 
    Time to arise and shine, for here comes Spring

  13. Avatarsalaslp

    Thanks for the prompt! Looking forward to lots of poems this month!

    In the New World

    What if in the new world
    we yearned for the sight of trees,
    said thank you to cashiers,
    thanked god for open grocery stores,
    and counted our blessings
    as we counted each square of toilet tissue?
    What if the new world could be
    born, bloody and screaming with life,
    from this one?

    –Laura Purdie Salas, all rights reserved

  16. AvatarPowerUnit

    Competition

    Competition is good, they say
    fighting to get ahead
    is how we become great, again
    and again and again and again
    until you have to believe it.

    But the big players, the smug percent
    are computer gamers with cheat codes
    who slaughter the enemy mercilessly
    and enslave the masses to their desire
    to hoard gold in their bottomless pits.

    Competition is good, I say
    but we need a greener playing field
    with whiter out-of-bounds lines
    as bright as the endzones’
    and referees with bigger guns.

  17. Avatarmfkistel

    Pandemic

    The jingle states
    “We know a thing or two
    Because we’ve seen a thing or two”
    But this is new
    for everyone.
    And it really doesn’t matter
    Race, creed, gender, age, or nationality—
    This is new.

    And it’s not new
    As in fresh or enticing
    Though to stop in isolation,
    Rest and contemplation,
    Does refresh the soul—
    To recall to mind what was beautiful
    Before the old world
    Ended.

    And it’s not new
    As in innovative or imaginative
    Though every single person
    Will need to see differently,
    Multifocally, collectively,
    And individually,
    To make it work
    In this new world.

  18. Avatarkhoward

    Beginning

    To explore a new world
    Is always enlightening
    To find things that sing
    Not just songs are feral

    I was thrusted into a new
    It started at two
    My sleep was disturbed
    I sat up in my bed
    Not knowing yet
    A new world was
    To engulf

    One side dropped
    My angel woke
    She saw my smile
    911 was stroked

  19. AvatarMisky

    A Glimpse Over Yesterday

    Morning shines, despite
    all things that darken night.

    Last night’s splash of thunder
    and lightning’s lash of tongue.

    Puddles of rain and a pale
    breeze that spells of absence.

    Despite all things that
    darken night, the church bells

    ring to the swell of the sea,
    and wild garlic tweaks the air.

    In this moment, time is fixed
    as stone. To greet, to see

    hawthorns return to deep
    garment green, and bees

    drowning in honey. We all
    drown in our own honey.

    Today, I woke to a rooster’s
    song. It’s a new day, but I’m

    still anchored to yesterday,
    despite things that darken night.

  20. Avatarmschied

    The Aliens Have Landed

    I wake today like
    every day since
    the world turned
    upside down and
    revisit my waking
    dream that I will
    find this has been
    one big universal
    hoax a la Orson
    Wells. Well, it’s not.

  21. AvatarEmpress of All

    Thank you, Robert. I’m in.
    I’ll probably post towards the end of the day. This is totally new to me except for some haiku attempts so be gentle.

    I love your column in WD.

    Ro Clarke, AKA Empress of All

  22. AvatarJo

    Life Now

    The

    streets

    are

    empty.

    The

    parks

    are

    empty.

    The

    schools

    are

    empty.

    Finding

    toilet

    paper

    feels

    like

    unearthing

    lost

    treasure

    and

    panic

    buying

    is

    the rule

    of

    the

    day.

    We all

    hunker

    at home,

    discovering

    our

    back yard,

    our

    pioneer

    spirit,

    our

    love

    for

    each

    other,

    our

    hate

    for

    each

    other,

    our

    boredom

    with

    each

    other.

    The

    clock

    ticks

    on,

    urging

    us

    to create

    a whole

    new

    world,

    hopefully

    better

    than the

    one

    we

    lived in,

    just a

    short

    month

    ago.

COMMENT

