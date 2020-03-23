2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 9

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an escape poem.

Okay, I hope everyone had a chance to get their poem on yesterday. And if you’re just getting started today, no worries; there’s plenty of time to catch up!

For today’s prompt, write an escape poem. There are physical escapes from places like prison, work, and school. But people can also find mental and emotional escapes in music, exercise, and books. In fact, writing has often been an escape for me even as I face harsh realities. Let’s escape together today!

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at an Escape Poem:

“Radio”

My favorite gift as a child was a Smurfs radio.

I would hole up in my bedroom and listen to it

during the day and fall asleep listening at night.

Often times, I would dream the dreams of escape—

running over rooftops and swimming across seas,

hiding from hands that always wanted more of me,

the monster’s tongue that was always kissing me,

always asking what I was thinking of, always

wanting to know if I loved it, and then, what to do.

The music always gave me an alternate reality—

a place to hopefully find someday when I would

escape the bars of my dark-hearted dreamscape.