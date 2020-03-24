2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 8

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a persona poem.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Persona Poem:

“Digital Clock”

How often I told the time

but couldn’t share the crimes

I faced.

I rang

the alarms others set in me

bound by my technology.