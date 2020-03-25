2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 7

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a short form poem.
I hope everyone’s been having fun so far in this countdown to the challenge. I know I’ve been enjoying it. And now, we’re only a week from April!
For today’s prompt, write a short form poem. I’ve included a list of short forms below (just click on each link to learn more about them). But honestly, any poem with fewer than 10 lines, whether it’s a traditional form or not would work for today’s prompt. Also, if you don’t consider writing a form enough of a prompt, write about size (large or small) in your poem today.
Here are some short forms to check out and try:
- Clogyrnach. Welsh 6-liner.
- Dodoitsu. Japanese 4-liner.
- Lai. French 9-liner.
- Lune. American haiku.
- Nonet. 9-line countdown poem.
- Shadorma. Spanish 6-liner.
- Triolet. French 8-liner.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
Here’s my attempt at a Short Form Poem:
“None Yet”
Maybe the first line is the hardest,
or maybe it’s the second line.
Either way, the third gets a
little easier and
soon you’re not even
counting the words,
syllables
drying
up.
LIMERICK
I’m limerick! Hello, my friends!
I’m paying short-form dividends!
I follow the guidelines
I’m fewer than ten lines,
and I’m the form Lear recommends!
© Marie Elena Good, 2020
Another grey day
Woke me up
Yet I smile for joy.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
March 25, 2020
Nietzsche’s Way
“It is my ambition to say in ten sentences what others say in a whole book.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche
I am not known for brevity.
I cannot write in Nietzsche’s way.
‘Succinct’ is not a part of me.
I am not known for brevity:
Long-winded means longevity.
Too many words? It’s how I play.
I am not known for brevity
I cannot write in Nietzsche’s way.
###
The drive
She drives to work a state away every day
Passing time from the radio on this long drive
Longing for the drive to be a hop-skip away
She drives to work a state away every day
The sun isn’t awake starting the day for pay
She knows the future holds gold, she will survive
She drives to work a state away every day
Passing time from the radio on this long drive
I love listening to the radio when I drive to work. This is lovely.
You manage to capture the long drive in a short poem form.
Lockdown Triolet
Can you hear the engine revving
Up the deserted road, puffing with all its might
I want to ask the driver,” Where do you think you are going?”
Can you hear the engine revving
In sometime, I presume, he would be quietly withdrawing
But still, this is supposed to be complete lockdown, right?
Can you hear the engine revving
Up the deserted road, puffing with all its might
Bittersweet. And beautifully written.
Crazy times we are in.
“Short”
Short and sweet is this poem
With just a quick glance
You’ll miss the end
Of this poem
And miss
Me
Your poem is clever. It is fun to read.
Sweet!
I agree with KHoward!