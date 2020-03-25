2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 7

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a short form poem.

I hope everyone’s been having fun so far in this countdown to the challenge. I know I’ve been enjoying it. And now, we’re only a week from April!

For today’s prompt, write a short form poem. I’ve included a list of short forms below (just click on each link to learn more about them). But honestly, any poem with fewer than 10 lines, whether it’s a traditional form or not would work for today’s prompt. Also, if you don’t consider writing a form enough of a prompt, write about size (large or small) in your poem today.

Here are some short forms to check out and try:

Clogyrnach. Welsh 6-liner.

Dodoitsu. Japanese 4-liner.

Lai. French 9-liner.

Lune. American haiku.

Nonet. 9-line countdown poem.

Shadorma. Spanish 6-liner.

Triolet. French 8-liner.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Short Form Poem:

“None Yet”

Maybe the first line is the hardest,

or maybe it’s the second line.

Either way, the third gets a

little easier and

soon you’re not even

counting the words,

syllables

drying

up.