2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 7

By: |

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a short form poem.

I hope everyone’s been having fun so far in this countdown to the challenge. I know I’ve been enjoying it. And now, we’re only a week from April!

For today’s prompt, write a short form poem. I’ve included a list of short forms below (just click on each link to learn more about them). But honestly, any poem with fewer than 10 lines, whether it’s a traditional form or not would work for today’s prompt. Also, if you don’t consider writing a form enough of a prompt, write about size (large or small) in your poem today.

Here are some short forms to check out and try:

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Short Form Poem:

“None Yet”

Maybe the first line is the hardest,
or maybe it’s the second line.
Either way, the third gets a
little easier and
soon you’re not even
counting the words,
syllables
drying
up.

13 thoughts on “2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 7

  3. AvatarRJ Clarken

    Nietzsche’s Way

    “It is my ambition to say in ten sentences what others say in a whole book.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

    I am not known for brevity.
    I cannot write in Nietzsche’s way.
    ‘Succinct’ is not a part of me.
    I am not known for brevity:
    Long-winded means longevity.
    Too many words? It’s how I play.
    I am not known for brevity
    I cannot write in Nietzsche’s way.

    ###

  4. Avatarkhoward

    The drive

    She drives to work a state away every day
    Passing time from the radio on this long drive
    Longing for the drive to be a hop-skip away
    She drives to work a state away every day
    The sun isn’t awake starting the day for pay
    She knows the future holds gold, she will survive
    She drives to work a state away every day
    Passing time from the radio on this long drive

  5. AvatarP Ganapathy

    Lockdown Triolet

    Can you hear the engine revving
    Up the deserted road, puffing with all its might
    I want to ask the driver,” Where do you think you are going?”
    Can you hear the engine revving
    In sometime, I presume, he would be quietly withdrawing
    But still, this is supposed to be complete lockdown, right?
    Can you hear the engine revving
    Up the deserted road, puffing with all its might

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.