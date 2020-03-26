2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 6

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a quiet poem.

After today’s poem, we’ll be half-way through this countdown. April is nearly here!

For today’s prompt, write a quiet poem. I know many people with a quiet voice. While it may not come across online, I have a very quiet personality in group settings. Many of us may be living in very quiet surroundings at the moment. Of course, it’s possible your current situation is anything but quiet—feel encouraged to write those poems too!

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Quiet Poem:

“Early Bird”

Mornings before the others wake

are my favorite mornings by far.

With no reasons to give or take

on mornings when no one’s awake,

I find that I will often make

the time to read or drive my car.

Mornings before the others wake

are my favorite mornings by far.