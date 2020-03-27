2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 5

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a magic poem.

For today’s prompt, write a magic poem. Write a poem about witches and wizards—or magicians and illusionists. Craft a magical realism poem. Or write about the magic of making movies or everyday life and living. Of course, this is a great opportunity to write a magic 9 poem too.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Magic Poem:

“Magicians”

It is true I like a magic trick

with a joke and a song and a dance,

especially when the trick is slick

and without any smoke or mirrors.

I love when they give their wands a flick

and say words like “abracadabra,”

or find a person for them to pick

a random card to reveal by chance

with a “ta-da,” a bow, and a click.