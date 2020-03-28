2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 4

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an elegy.

For today’s prompt, write an elegy. An elegy is a poem written for someone who has died. For instance, Walt Whitman’s “O Captain! My Captain!,” is an example of an elegy for Abraham Lincoln. Mary Jo Bang wrote “You Were You Are Elegy” for her son.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at an Elegy:

“Virgil”

Before he jumped a northbound train,

he had to tell his ma goodbye

in cold Kentucky’s bluegrass rain.

And as he rode that northbound train,

he left behind his mining pain

hoping to find a better life.

But when he jumped that northbound train

he told his ma their last goodbye.

He found a job in Ohio

with a wife and child on the way.

He’d hear that working whistle blow

on the car line in Ohio

working hard wherever he’d go,

though he had little he would say

working his job in Ohio

when he said “ma” and passed away.