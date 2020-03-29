2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 3

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a response poem.

For today’s prompt, write a response poem. That is, write a poem that responds to another poem. Could be a poem by another poet or even your own from earlier in this challenge.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:

“Another Song of Myself”

Perhaps, you could
celebrate yourself
more concisely
when next you sound
your mighty yawp!

