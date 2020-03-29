2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 3

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a response poem.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!
Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:
“Another Song of Myself”
Perhaps, you could
celebrate yourself
more concisely
when next you sound
your mighty yawp!