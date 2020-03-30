2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 2

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a hope poem.

For today’s prompt, write a hope poem. In these odd, time-warped days, the world really could use a little more hope. So let’s share some today—even if it’s just the hope for the possibility of hope.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Hope Poem:

“Eternity”

Hope springs eternal
from a reservoir
of bad news,

but I choose
to say, “Au revoir,”
to things unhopeful.

3 thoughts on “2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 2

  1. AvatarRJ Clarken

    But the Seasons Still Keep Coming

    “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” ~ Pablo Neruda

    When I feel frustration from lack of touch,
    when I feel as though times like these won’t end,
    I look outside: hatchlings, new buds, and such.
    I know seasons change and moods will transcend.

    When I feel as though times like these won’t end,
    I take my dog for a stroll ‘round the block.
    I know seasons change and moods will transcend.
    Life will once again move past this gridlock.

    Even with caution, optimism lives.
    Go look outside: hatchlings, new buds, and such.
    We must go on, just as nature forgives
    when we feel frustration from lack of touch.

    ###

  2. AvatarMET

    It is Morning and I Hope

    The sun rose slowly this morning.
    It was still dark as I said my morning prayers.
    I look to the day with hope.
    For the sun will rise,
    Those I love still breathe, and
    I have a new day to explore.
    It is morning, and I hope
    I will give more
    Than I will be given.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    March 30, 2020

  3. Avatarkhoward

    Up and down

    When the light turn red
    I take my child by the hand
    cross the street, full of dread
    For it just takes one to run a light
    To knock a family out of sight

    You see this happen on the news
    Now a virus plagues our view
    To take a loved one by the hand
    Bring you to a crossroad of fear
    Have you brought the virus in

    This virus has changed this world
    You find a spot that’s six feet apart
    This should save a lot as the world goes
    But the mounds of dirt still grow
    You question how we will stay the light

    This light burns eternally in our souls
    We all had dread in our life once before
    Now we see this viral threat, we go or it
    Our light is lit, but is there fuel to ignite
    We all have this fuel, it is HOPE!!!

    ‘Keep it bright’

