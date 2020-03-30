2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 2

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a hope poem.

For today’s prompt, write a hope poem. In these odd, time-warped days, the world really could use a little more hope. So let’s share some today—even if it’s just the hope for the possibility of hope.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Hope Poem:

“Eternity”

Hope springs eternal

from a reservoir

of bad news,

but I choose

to say, “Au revoir,”

to things unhopeful.