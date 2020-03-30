2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 2

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a hope poem.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
Here’s my attempt at a Hope Poem:
“Eternity”
Hope springs eternal
from a reservoir
of bad news,
but I choose
to say, “Au revoir,”
to things unhopeful.
But the Seasons Still Keep Coming
“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” ~ Pablo Neruda
When I feel frustration from lack of touch,
when I feel as though times like these won’t end,
I look outside: hatchlings, new buds, and such.
I know seasons change and moods will transcend.
When I feel as though times like these won’t end,
I take my dog for a stroll ‘round the block.
I know seasons change and moods will transcend.
Life will once again move past this gridlock.
Even with caution, optimism lives.
Go look outside: hatchlings, new buds, and such.
We must go on, just as nature forgives
when we feel frustration from lack of touch.
###
It is Morning and I Hope
The sun rose slowly this morning.
It was still dark as I said my morning prayers.
I look to the day with hope.
For the sun will rise,
Those I love still breathe, and
I have a new day to explore.
It is morning, and I hope
I will give more
Than I will be given.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
March 30, 2020
Up and down
When the light turn red
I take my child by the hand
cross the street, full of dread
For it just takes one to run a light
To knock a family out of sight
You see this happen on the news
Now a virus plagues our view
To take a loved one by the hand
Bring you to a crossroad of fear
Have you brought the virus in
This virus has changed this world
You find a spot that’s six feet apart
This should save a lot as the world goes
But the mounds of dirt still grow
You question how we will stay the light
This light burns eternally in our souls
We all had dread in our life once before
Now we see this viral threat, we go or it
Our light is lit, but is there fuel to ignite
We all have this fuel, it is HOPE!!!
‘Keep it bright’