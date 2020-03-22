2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 10

Welcome to the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. Let the poeming begin!

Welcome to this first ever countdown to the April PAD Challenge! This was an idea suggested to me on Facebook by Mo Hurley, and well, it’s just a good idea with so many people locked indoors with little to do but read and write poems. So let’s get at it!

For today’s prompt, write a time poem. I don’t know about you, but I’ve felt in a time warp the past couple weeks—with a day feeling like a week (or even a month) and a week feeling much longer. So your poem can about that, or it can deal with time travel. Or write about being late, being early, or right on time. Heck, do a countdown. There’s no time like the present.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Time Poem:

“Present Tense”

I have a tendency to get worked up

about the future, to get choked up

about the past. But there’s no better

moment, in my mind, than this one,

in your arms, listening to the birds

breaking up the morning’s silence.