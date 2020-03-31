2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 1

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a cycle poem.
Today is the final day of the countdown challenge, and tomorrow, we start the April PAD Challenge proper. The end of one challenge begets the beginning of the next.
For today’s prompt, write a cycle poem. There are no endings—only new beginnings, right? Well, that’s how cycles work anyway. For this poem, you can write about a cycle of life. Or you could write a poem that features a bicycle or tricycle. Heck, your poem could be about recycling. Have at it!
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
Here’s my attempt at a Cycle Poem:
“The Boy”
At first, he raised his head
before letting it fall. Then, he
rolled over and over again
before learning to crawl. Not long
after, he used the couch or
tables to stand before he fell,
trying to take one step, then
two. Moving constantly and
picking himself up, a running
gag that would repeat over
and over and will until the end.
What is life
Here I sit on a grassy hill
A place to think in quantum
Pondering upon life’s cycle
Is the end of life death
Only the dead really know