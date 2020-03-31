2020 April PAD Challenge Countdown: T-minus 1

Poem along with the first ever April PAD Challenge Countdown, in which Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and a poem (to get things started) in the 10 days leading up to the 2020 April Poem-A-Day Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a cycle poem.

Today is the final day of the countdown challenge, and tomorrow, we start the April PAD Challenge proper. The end of one challenge begets the beginning of the next.

For today’s prompt, write a cycle poem. There are no endings—only new beginnings, right? Well, that’s how cycles work anyway. For this poem, you can write about a cycle of life. Or you could write a poem that features a bicycle or tricycle. Heck, your poem could be about recycling. Have at it!

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Cycle Poem:

“The Boy”

At first, he raised his head

before letting it fall. Then, he

rolled over and over again

before learning to crawl. Not long

after, he used the couch or

tables to stand before he fell,

trying to take one step, then

two. Moving constantly and

picking himself up, a running

gag that would repeat over

and over and will until the end.