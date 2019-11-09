2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Reflection Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a reflection poem. The poem could be about a physical reflection (or lack of reflection, if you’re writing about vampires or ghosts). Or it could be about personal reflections or thoughts.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Reflection Poem:

“further reflection”

upon further reflection

it’s easy to see

i don’t know you

& you don’t know me

so let’s take a moment

to try & explain

why i’m not crazy

& you’re not insane

we’re both human beings

who want different things

so let’s try to listen

when each other sings