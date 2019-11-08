2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Pet Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a pet poem. The poem can be about a pet of yours, like a dog, fish, or rock. Or perhaps, the poem can be about a pet name, pet project, or pet peeve.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Pet Poem:

“Tiger”

He prowls around our yard before

moving along to another,

returns to eat by our back door

and prowls around our yard some more,

though we have never heard him roar.

He’s less a pet, more a brother

prowling around our yard before

moving always to another.