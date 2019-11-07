2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an Article of Clothing Poem.

For today’s prompt, pick an article of clothing, make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. It could be as general as “Ankle-cut Socks” or “Bell-bottoms.” Or get more specific like “My Bearcats Hoodie” or “Reebok Pump High Top Shoes.”

Here’s my attempt at an Article of Clothing Poem:

“My Old T-shirts”

My old T-shirts belong to me,

but they are also for my wife

who wears one every night, you see,

in T-shirts that belong to me,

and, though I joke, I am happy

to share both my shirts and my life;

these T-shirts once belonged to me,

but now we belong to my wife.