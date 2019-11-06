2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an Opening Poem.
For today’s prompt, write an opening poem. Stories have openings. Caves have openings. Even conversations have openings. Pick an opening and use that as an opening to write your poem today.
Here’s my attempt at an Opening Poem:
“opening”
all it takes
is a crack
to create
a fissure
that becomes
a doorway
to somewhere
completely
new
Cracks are the way the light gets through
so I open a crack
to the light that is you
and allow you in
in a tentative way
with gritted teeth
while I silently pray
that you’ll understand
what it took for me
to give you this moment
to let you see
even a peep
beneath the mask
but I can’t be sure
and I dare not ask.
Really good! love the intensity!
Oooh, I like this a lot. 🙂
THE MOMENTARY WONDER
before anything opens
there is a brief pause
the cause
uncertainty
possibilities
abundant
yet what direction
will it go
will it ever open
we don’t know
the plant, the blossom
small change, entire sum
the driver, the speed
the hunger, the need
the sound, the word
giant flock, one bird
the person, the conversation
an individual, a whole nation
perhaps
nothing
will
give us that chance
to see what else is there
refuse the dare
to reveal itself
maybe the time
just isn’t
right
or just like night
every opening
now closed up
tight
will we wait
will we coax it out
maybe slam it shut
without a doubt
perhaps encourage it
to find its own time
like a rambling poem
hoping to rhyme
lips
mouth
hands
backpacks
mailboxes
curtains
books
a door
friendships
groups
and more
so many things open
and close
most of the reasons
no one knows
opening an instant remix
by Patrick J. Walsh
note: I’m not sure which of these two versions I like better. Does anyone else have a preference?
opening (original recipe)
by Patrick J. Walsh
offering an opening
like a quiet prayer
in the uneasy dryness
before the coming
of a storm
holding out a hand
in a timid welcome
behind a wary smile
as though not knowing
what to expect
opening (extra crispy remix)
by Patrick J. Walsh
offering an opening
holding out a hand
like a quiet prayer
in a timid welcome
in the uneasy dryness
behind a wary smile
as though not knowing
what to expect
before the coming
of a storm
absolutely brilliant. read it a few times and love them both. Who knew?! same lines and entirely different imagery!
I like both and especially the extra crispy. Fascinating how the same words evoke something unique when rearranged.
THE JOY OF OPENING MY LEGS
That first time,
when surgical light cut slits
into my optic nerves
after dark
and the lorazepam began
to allow new memories
where everything tasted
like chewing ingots.
this poem is not
i open up a doc
blank space staring
a whiteness akin
to ishmael’s whale
to ahab’s lack of leg.
couldn’t it be easier.
to make new things
not think outside the box
but reject that box
and draw a new one
couldn’t they make
it less intimidating
than emptiness
than nothingness
than lonely voids
i don’t know if
it’s google’s fault
evil as they are
maybe it’s just
that i am nothing
too and so it
scares me so
bad that i get
opening anxiety.
i can’t make
nothing
new.
The writer’s anxiety. Too real!
Yes! That universal intimidation of the blank slate. You capture it well, Kiri. 🙂
windy autumn day
the salon’s grand opening
cutting the ribbon
by Sari Grandstaff
I like this!
Opening the Jar
I open the jar
Of pickles, and laugh,
Saying you loosened it,
And who knows,
Maybe you did.
These are pickles
Jarred by hand,
With a red and white
Checkered cloth
Under the lid to make it
Extra tight.
We eat the whole jar
One at a time, over the sink,
Our hands dripping pickle juice.
We tip the jar and I briefly consider
Sipping the juice,
But instead I pour it out.
We retract the little pieces
Of garlic and onion that are
Also pickled, and we eat them
Too, laughing at how bad our
Breath is going to be.
We kiss anyways.
Who knew such joy
Could come in a
Jar of pickles?
Visceral and intimate. Great pace. Good poem.
I agree! just love it!
Open Doors
“An open door was to a girl like stars to the sky:
Moon and St. Christopher
Written by Mary Chapin Carpenter
I could escape any door
When I was small, and
The hook to keep the door locked
Was moved higher from my reach.
There was a big world out there, and
I knew I had to find it.
It was the moon that kept me searching…
When that door was opened,
I ran at breakneck speed
Into dangerous places.
I stepped upon cliffs
Looking at the wide world
Regretting that no matter
How fast I traveled
I could not see it all
Though my heart hungered
For all the unknown adventures
I returned to closed doors,
But there was always a door
I could open.
The moon kept calling to me.
I did…
Open doors to many things,
But it was the door
I opened to the man,
Who played a flute,
Telling him goodbye
That overwhelmed me.
Open doors do
Not always open to hope.
One night I stood upon a hill;
The moon listened to me.
I am older and wiser now, but
That little girl
Who wanted to find
All those hidden places
Is still pulling that chair
Up to that door,
And standing on tiptoe
To unhook that lock.
Some days I let her
Run into those places
Leaving heartache and regrets
Behind me
For the moon still calls me.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 6, 2019
I’m glad you are much braver than me.
Long may you have adventures under the moon.
Grand Opening at the Tiny Used Bookstore Down the Street
It’s tomorrow,
and we can already smell the pages
and the ages and ages of
yesterday’s stories
in between:
For Mary, Merry Christmas 1956
Lisle, with all my love, George
See page 37. – Farley
Happy Birthday, Darling. 1979
We’ll wonder where those past
readers are now as we open
their spines again and again,
the scent of tree skins in
-toxicating us, leading
our own heartbeats
to the worlds within.
We’ll begin with a smile
and a spark in our eyes,
and we’ll follow their
fingerprints to the end.
::
Wonderful poem! Love book stores and the way the smell like now, history and the unfolding.
brilliant! and beautiful. …old used books with hand written mementos in them are my favorite kind.
Grand Opening
Opened mouth and what came out?
Trouble—my usual spout.
Should have heeded that fish scuttlebutt,
wouldn’t find trouble with mouth kept shut.
So here I am, with foot in mouth.
North I am, friends gone south.
Mouth open wide, double.
Alone, spouting trouble.
Open Eyes
Embracing uncertainty, one might
see the world more clearly,
achieve a growing insight,
hold the view more dearly.
Opening one’s heart
opens the ears, the eyes as well,
toward happiness it’s a calm start,
toward peace, perhaps, but who can tell?
The truth always remains
even in a world of lies.
Because the bulb is broken,
does it mean the power dies?
One must use their heart,
with the truth mostly unseen.
One must surrender the drama,
through trust come completely clean.
Something good is about
to happen, open to it and see.
It won’t come loudly, with a shout,
it will simply, suddenly, be.
So, out your doubt,
dissolve it, send it packing.
Seek your healing thought,
see there’s nothing lacking.
Be calm, breathe and realize
that this much is certainly true,
with self-love and open eyes,
you’ve done all that you can do.
I love this poem….
SO good! love this part;
The truth always remains
even in a world of lies.
Because the bulb is broken,
does it mean the power dies?
open palms
we raise our eyes
to sky
and beg the dawn
to
(warn)
warm us,
swarm us in a buzz
of long-bewildered
song:
more hope, less sting.
see, here’s the thing:
either way, i’ll stand here
arms akimbo,
palming psalms.
::
More hope less sting…indeed
This is so wonderful !
love.
Chorus To A Country Song
Got a truckload full of promises
Shoulda known I couldn’t keep
Payments on an old tract home
Shoulda known we couldn’t meet
But last year on that Saturday night
I wasn’t counting my mistakes
When I opened up and let her in
Where all good things must break.
Now it came to no one’s great surprise
I’m back here on this stool
Just one more why me Saturday night
For one more why not been there fool
I love it! Clever, witty, and fun!
The Day the Romance Reader Converted to Thrillers
She flung the paperback across the room. How does someone confess innocence wronged? she pondered, one weak hand still grasping the moment the hero morphed quietly into the scoundrel.
Topsy-turvy. Higgledy-piggledy.
She braced herself for the inevitable emotional hangover swearing never again would she be suckered into false promises.
A week later she woke up alone and blimey if she wasn’t half happy.
Opening Night
Where did they go,
those poems created
before the written word?
Did they, like dreams,
fade in their fragility and
simply fall away?
Where did it go,
the first poem,
before the keeping of things?
Was it remembered
only as long as
its creator’s last breath?
Where did they end up,
the first poets,
before there was history?
Were they merely left to die alone,
in their solitude, their reverie,
monuments to the mind’s eye?
hi,
first date,
loose weight, soul mate.
checkmate
six days late,
castrate.
strangulate
overate,
negotiate
misappropriate maturity date
bye
I like it.
Open-minded
Open-minded souls
are treasures who see farther
from the average.
OPENED WIDE
The day I met you
my heart opened wide.
I couldn’t believe
what I felt inside.
It was a twinkling
like a fairy might bring
or the birth of dew
on a morning in spring.
You flirted and played
like dolphins do.
I darted in
wanting to be with you.
My heart opened wide
when I met you.
Now it’s empty
because you died.
LITTLE THINGS
Of little things is wonder made:
a shrew in dew; a jay in shade;
some chickadees, all spreading glee
amidst a solemn reverie;
a Model T in the town parade.
The world is loaded, wondrously,
with gems like these that never fade;
that open doors to grace conveyed.
I thank whatever gods may be
for little things that tickle me.
Delightful!
his second book
his op’ning po’m is called this quill
it wanders far from inkpot fluid
diver(t)s its verses unfulfill
trues deep lies lightly sanskrit druid
big bird grey goose suave pelican
whose eyes scan sidewise dots of smart
will feather air, boost belly, can
with tools of loft warm blooded heart
thus bird-like takes off parts of speech
makes off with booty sacrosanct
puts inkpot slightly out of reach
emotion whirly teeth get yanked
goes surly, still retains a stature
and reading on may yet do matur-
ation
note: pelican-belican was penned, quilled if you will, by Dixon Merritt in 1910
Delightful!
Opening
This poem is not the Firstborn,
but–
sweet talk and elbows like newly-sharpened
pencils–
it has made its way to the head of the line.
What do you want from an opening poem,
it asks. I will give it to you, with bells. Skip
the flourishes, I say. It would be nice
if you would set the table.
Let the reader know this won’t be a candlelight
well-dressed meal; more of a holiday pot luck.
Haul out the tub of iced artisan beers, and while
you’re at it there’s an LP of the Second Atlanta Pop–
Lord, I was born a rambling man.
Connie and Nathan stopped at the Rotary Fish Fry.
There’s whiskey pie and apple. Take your turn
at the ice cream crank. There are three Exquisite
Corpses making the rounds and Mary Ann
is teaching Double Dutch rhymes out back.
This poem has invited a mime
and a famous detective look-alike for before
the fireworks. If you want to see the mime
alive, you should find him early. And
you up there in the treehouse: remember
this is the opening poem. Don’t write
any checks the TOC won’t be able to cash.
Does that sound like thunder? Or is it
basketballs on the siding? If the collection
is chaotic, this poem will be to blame.
I love this as an Ars Poetica..
GRAND UN-OPENING, by Walter J Wojtanik
Peering out the window opening; leering
at the vastness of a vacuous void,
there are no life forms appearing
and I’m feeling a bit paranoid.
Volunteering for a mission
was just another way of saying
I gave you my permission
to be used as you see fit. Playing
hero (when martyr would suffice nicely)
and I know to get back from this place
I will need to get out of this space, precisely
what I did NOT want to do. In case
you aren’t listening, the sounds around
are vacant. In space, no one can hear you
scream for Ice Cream (no matter how big the mound),
it would melt before the spoon got near you.
So, I don my suit, untried; untested,
and strap my boots to seal my feet,
If I wore this on earth, I’d be arrested
but, on this planet, it can’t be beat.
I press the button to raise the panel
and nothing appears to transpire.
I press it again on this stupid panel
with no result but to fan my ire.
I need release, my mission is clear,
I need to step down to step on the soil,
I haven’t a clue how to get out of here
despite my training and years of toil.
I pound on the door with fury’s fists,
yelling at the com-link transmitter,
but this innocuous box, it surely resists,
frustrated am I, but I’m no quitter.
“Open the pod bay doors, Hal!” I scream,
but the response, it does not save me.
“I’m afraid that I can’t do that, Dave!” it seems
this spaceship has enslaved me.
I have no qualms about dying in space,
though this isolation is truly my fault,
Besides, Hal’s memory’s a sad disgrace,
since I’m not Dave, I’m Walt!
this is a tour de force of rhyming and rhythm and convolution! very enjoyable read!
Absolutely. Genius was at work here.
This is brilliant, Walt! So funny, so well constructed – a true “tour de farce.” The corollary between the computer being dumb and the main character’s wariness about being the super hero astromaut is such a great payoff to the story. Terrific!
HOME FOX
We came home unexpected in the dark.
Up sprang Fox from yesterday’s abrupt
opening of the trees, Fox so brushy-tailed
low-elongate on whip-legs up the driveway.
How explain to Fox our new driveway
made by exhausting machines? Fox
already gone past our house, into dark
of newly opened woods – the whole canyon
a growl and buzz of chainsaws, chippers,
humans running scared by rumor
of pyro-storm. Fox must have a den here,
on rocky wooded hill now lessened
by our four trees felled in the name of fire-
safety. How explain our new fire-weather
to Fox? to ourselves? Fox, we’re home.
For me, this is utterly poignant and not a little depressing. Such superb work.
Bloodless
If you want to kill me for sure
aim for an organ vital and pure
like my heart
for a start
not that it works well anymore.
Make your aim straight and true
a bullet in my aorta won’t even turn me blue
I don’t bleed
with any speed
bandages, stitches, and cotton swabs I pooh-pooh.
I try to donate blood in vain
they can’t even open my largest veins
poke and jab
slash and stab
I’m a rigor mortis poet profane.
So startling in its grim humor, this. So compelling to read, too.
Rap, tap
A hole opens the tree
Breakfast is served
The woodpecker
Its beak opens to eat
Ants come rushing out
The tree start to itch
A feast for the red head
An echo is heard
Tap, tap, rap, rap, tap
It’s a new hole opening
Love it, especially that 6th line
A challenge to modern man
Opening a biscuit can
The biscuits may be tasty
But the “pop!” drives you crazy
Truly, I’m not a fan
Understanding smile here.
The Opening To The Canyon
by Kenzo Amariyo
One day whilst in Sedona, Sedona Arizona,
I took a car ride out, to visit something new.
I went to see a canyon, they call it a slot canyon,
What a sight to see, my mind it totally blew.
A small deep crack upon the earth,
Was all that you could see.
But hidden deep below that crack,
True beauty awaited me.
I found the narrow opening,
Climbed down 9ft or so,
The colours of the rock was red,
You really need to go!
I marvelled at the shades, the hues,
The beauty underground,
Whilst knowing should a flash flood come,
I would be surely drowned.
For me, this poem paints a vivid picture.