2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an Opening Poem.

For today’s prompt, write an opening poem. Stories have openings. Caves have openings. Even conversations have openings. Pick an opening and use that as an opening to write your poem today.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at an Opening Poem:

“opening”

all it takes
is a crack
to create
a fissure
that becomes
a doorway
to somewhere
completely
new

58 thoughts on “2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

  1. AvatarMichele Brenton

    Cracks are the way the light gets through
    so I open a crack
    to the light that is you
    and allow you in
    in a tentative way
    with gritted teeth
    while I silently pray
    that you’ll understand
    what it took for me
    to give you this moment
    to let you see
    even a peep
    beneath the mask
    but I can’t be sure
    and I dare not ask.

  2. AvatarJanet Rice Carnahan

    THE MOMENTARY WONDER

    before anything opens
    there is a brief pause
    the cause
    uncertainty
    possibilities
    abundant
    yet what direction
    will it go
    will it ever open
    we don’t know
    the plant, the blossom
    small change, entire sum
    the driver, the speed
    the hunger, the need
    the sound, the word
    giant flock, one bird
    the person, the conversation
    an individual, a whole nation
    perhaps
    nothing
    will
    give us that chance
    to see what else is there
    refuse the dare
    to reveal itself
    maybe the time
    just isn’t
    right
    or just like night
    every opening
    now closed up
    tight
    will we wait
    will we coax it out
    maybe slam it shut
    without a doubt
    perhaps encourage it
    to find its own time
    like a rambling poem
    hoping to rhyme
    lips
    mouth
    hands
    backpacks
    mailboxes
    curtains
    books
    a door
    friendships
    groups
    and more
    so many things open
    and close
    most of the reasons
    no one knows

  3. AvatarPat Walsh

    opening an instant remix
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    note: I’m not sure which of these two versions I like better. Does anyone else have a preference?

    opening (original recipe)
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    offering an opening
    like a quiet prayer
    in the uneasy dryness
    before the coming
    of a storm

    holding out a hand
    in a timid welcome
    behind a wary smile
    as though not knowing
    what to expect

    opening (extra crispy remix)
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    offering an opening
    holding out a hand
    like a quiet prayer
    in a timid welcome
    in the uneasy dryness
    behind a wary smile

    as though not knowing
    what to expect
    before the coming
    of a storm

  4. AvatarKiri

    THE JOY OF OPENING MY LEGS  

    That first time,
    when surgical light cut slits
    into my optic nerves
    after dark
    and the lorazepam began
    to allow new memories
    where everything tasted
    like chewing ingots.

  5. AvatarNot-Only But-Also Riley

    this poem is not

    i open up a doc
    blank space staring
    a whiteness akin
    to ishmael’s whale
    to ahab’s lack of leg.

    couldn’t it be easier.
    to make new things
    not think outside the box
    but reject that box
    and draw a new one

    couldn’t they make
    it less intimidating
    than emptiness
    than nothingness
    than lonely voids

    i don’t know if
    it’s google’s fault
    evil as they are
    maybe it’s just
    that i am nothing

    too and so it
    scares me so
    bad that i get
    opening anxiety.
    i can’t make

    nothing
    new.

  7. Avatarseamuscorleone

    Opening the Jar

    I open the jar
    Of pickles, and laugh,
    Saying you loosened it,
    And who knows,
    Maybe you did.

    These are pickles
    Jarred by hand,
    With a red and white
    Checkered cloth
    Under the lid to make it
    Extra tight.

    We eat the whole jar
    One at a time, over the sink,
    Our hands dripping pickle juice.

    We tip the jar and I briefly consider
    Sipping the juice,
    But instead I pour it out.

    We retract the little pieces
    Of garlic and onion that are
    Also pickled, and we eat them
    Too, laughing at how bad our
    Breath is going to be.

    We kiss anyways.

    Who knew such joy
    Could come in a
    Jar of pickles?

  8. AvatarMET

    Open Doors

    “An open door was to a girl like stars to the sky:
    Moon and St. Christopher
    Written by Mary Chapin Carpenter

    I could escape any door
    When I was small, and
    The hook to keep the door locked
    Was moved higher from my reach.
    There was a big world out there, and
    I knew I had to find it.
    It was the moon that kept me searching…

    When that door was opened,
    I ran at breakneck speed
    Into dangerous places.
    I stepped upon cliffs
    Looking at the wide world
    Regretting that no matter
    How fast I traveled
    I could not see it all
    Though my heart hungered
    For all the unknown adventures
    I returned to closed doors,
    But there was always a door
    I could open.
    The moon kept calling to me.

    I did…
    Open doors to many things,
    But it was the door
    I opened to the man,
    Who played a flute,
    Telling him goodbye
    That overwhelmed me.
    Open doors do
    Not always open to hope.
    One night I stood upon a hill;
    The moon listened to me.

    I am older and wiser now, but
    That little girl
    Who wanted to find
    All those hidden places
    Is still pulling that chair
    Up to that door,
    And standing on tiptoe
    To unhook that lock.
    Some days I let her
    Run into those places
    Leaving heartache and regrets
    Behind me
    For the moon still calls me.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 6, 2019

  9. AvatarDe Jackson

    Grand Opening at the Tiny Used Bookstore Down the Street

    It’s tomorrow,
    and we can already smell the pages
    and the ages and ages of
    yesterday’s stories
    in between:

    For Mary, Merry Christmas 1956
    Lisle, with all my love, George
    See page 37. – Farley
    Happy Birthday, Darling. 1979

    We’ll wonder where those past
    readers are now as we open
    their spines again and again,
    the scent of tree skins in
    -toxicating us, leading
    our own heartbeats
    to the worlds within.

    We’ll begin with a smile
    and a spark in our eyes,
    and we’ll follow their
    fingerprints to the end.

    ::

  10. AvatarRon Wright

    Grand Opening

    Opened mouth and what came out?
    Trouble—my usual spout.
    Should have heeded that fish scuttlebutt,
    wouldn’t find trouble with mouth kept shut.
    So here I am, with foot in mouth.
    North I am, friends gone south.
    Mouth open wide, double.
    Alone, spouting trouble.

  11. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Open Eyes

    Embracing uncertainty, one might
    see the world more clearly,
    achieve a growing insight,
    hold the view more dearly.
    Opening one’s heart
    opens the ears, the eyes as well,
    toward happiness it’s a calm start,
    toward peace, perhaps, but who can tell?
    The truth always remains
    even in a world of lies.
    Because the bulb is broken,
    does it mean the power dies?
    One must use their heart,
    with the truth mostly unseen.
    One must surrender the drama,
    through trust come completely clean.
    Something good is about
    to happen, open to it and see.
    It won’t come loudly, with a shout,
    it will simply, suddenly, be.
    So, out your doubt,
    dissolve it, send it packing.
    Seek your healing thought,
    see there’s nothing lacking.
    Be calm, breathe and realize 
    that this much is certainly true,
    with self-love and open eyes,
    you’ve done all that you can do.

  12. AvatarDe Jackson

    open palms

    we raise our eyes
    to sky
    and beg the dawn
    to
              (warn)
    warm us,
    swarm us in a buzz
    of long-bewildered
    song:
    more hope, less sting.

    see, here’s the thing:
    either way, i’ll stand here
              arms akimbo,
    palming psalms.

    ::

  13. AvatarMichael T Ellis

    Chorus To A Country Song

    Got a truckload full of promises
    Shoulda known I couldn’t keep
    Payments on an old tract home
    Shoulda known we couldn’t meet
    But last year on that Saturday night
    I wasn’t counting my mistakes
    When I opened up and let her in
    Where all good things must break.
    Now it came to no one’s great surprise
    I’m back here on this stool
    Just one more why me Saturday night
    For one more why not been there fool

  14. AvatarJ.lynn Sheridan

    The Day the Romance Reader Converted to Thrillers

    She flung the paperback across the room. How does someone confess innocence wronged? she pondered, one weak hand still grasping the moment the hero morphed quietly into the scoundrel.

    Topsy-turvy. Higgledy-piggledy.

    She braced herself for the inevitable emotional hangover swearing never again would she be suckered into false promises.

    A week later she woke up alone and blimey if she wasn’t half happy.

  15. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Opening Night

    Where did they go,
    those poems created
    before the written word?
    Did they, like dreams,
    fade in their fragility and
    simply fall away?

    Where did it go,
    the first poem,
    before the keeping of things?
    Was it remembered
    only as long as
    its creator’s last breath?

    Where did they end up,
    the first poets,
    before there was history?
    Were they merely left to die alone,
    in their solitude, their reverie,
    monuments to the mind’s eye?

  18. Avatarwritinglife16

    OPENED WIDE

    The day I met you
    my heart opened wide.
    I couldn’t believe
    what I felt inside.

    It was a twinkling
    like a fairy might bring
    or the birth of dew
    on a morning in spring.

    You flirted and played
    like dolphins do.
    I darted in
    wanting to be with you.

    My heart opened wide
    when I met you.
    Now it’s empty
    because you died.

  19. AvatarPressOn

    LITTLE THINGS

    Of little things is wonder made:
    a shrew in dew; a jay in shade;
    some chickadees, all spreading glee
    amidst a solemn reverie;
    a Model T in the town parade.

    The world is loaded, wondrously,
    with gems like these that never fade;
    that open doors to grace conveyed.
    I thank whatever gods may be
    for little things that tickle me.

  20. Avatargrcran

    his second book

    his op’ning po’m is called this quill
    it wanders far from inkpot fluid
    diver(t)s its verses unfulfill
    trues deep lies lightly sanskrit druid
    big bird grey goose suave pelican
    whose eyes scan sidewise dots of smart
    will feather air, boost belly, can
    with tools of loft warm blooded heart
    thus bird-like takes off parts of speech
    makes off with booty sacrosanct
    puts inkpot slightly out of reach
    emotion whirly teeth get yanked
    goes surly, still retains a stature
    and reading on may yet do matur-
    ation

    note: pelican-belican was penned, quilled if you will, by Dixon Merritt in 1910

  21. Avatarbarbara_y

    Opening

    This poem is not the Firstborn,
    but–
    sweet talk and elbows like newly-sharpened
    pencils–
    it has made its way to the head of the line.
    What do you want from an opening poem,
    it asks. I will give it to you, with bells. Skip
    the flourishes, I say. It would be nice
    if you would set the table.
    Let the reader know this won’t be a candlelight
    well-dressed meal; more of a holiday pot luck.
    Haul out the tub of iced artisan beers, and while
    you’re at it there’s an LP of the Second Atlanta Pop–
    Lord, I was born a rambling man.
    Connie and Nathan stopped at the Rotary Fish Fry.
    There’s whiskey pie and apple. Take your turn
    at the ice cream crank. There are three Exquisite
    Corpses making the rounds and Mary Ann
    is teaching Double Dutch rhymes out back.
    This poem has invited a mime
    and a famous detective look-alike for before
    the fireworks. If you want to see the mime
    alive, you should find him early. And
    you up there in the treehouse: remember
    this is the opening poem. Don’t write
    any checks the TOC won’t be able to cash.
    Does that sound like thunder? Or is it
    basketballs on the siding? If the collection
    is chaotic, this poem will be to blame.

  22. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    GRAND UN-OPENING, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Peering out the window opening; leering
    at the vastness of a vacuous void,
    there are no life forms appearing
    and I’m feeling a bit paranoid.

    Volunteering for a mission
    was just another way of saying
    I gave you my permission
    to be used as you see fit. Playing

    hero (when martyr would suffice nicely)
    and I know to get back from this place
    I will need to get out of this space, precisely
    what I did NOT want to do. In case

    you aren’t listening, the sounds around
    are vacant. In space, no one can hear you
    scream for Ice Cream (no matter how big the mound),
    it would melt before the spoon got near you.

    So, I don my suit, untried; untested,
    and strap my boots to seal my feet,
    If I wore this on earth, I’d be arrested
    but, on this planet, it can’t be beat.

    I press the button to raise the panel
    and nothing appears to transpire.
    I press it again on this stupid panel
    with no result but to fan my ire.

    I need release, my mission is clear,
    I need to step down to step on the soil,
    I haven’t a clue how to get out of here
    despite my training and years of toil.

    I pound on the door with fury’s fists,
    yelling at the com-link transmitter,
    but this innocuous box, it surely resists,
    frustrated am I, but I’m no quitter.

    “Open the pod bay doors, Hal!” I scream,
    but the response, it does not save me.
    “I’m afraid that I can’t do that, Dave!” it seems
    this spaceship has enslaved me.

    I have no qualms about dying in space,
    though this isolation is truly my fault,
    Besides, Hal’s memory’s a sad disgrace,
    since I’m not Dave, I’m Walt!

    2. AvatarPat Walsh

      This is brilliant, Walt! So funny, so well constructed – a true “tour de farce.” The corollary between the computer being dumb and the main character’s wariness about being the super hero astromaut is such a great payoff to the story. Terrific!

  23. Avatartaylor graham

    HOME FOX

    We came home unexpected in the dark.
    Up sprang Fox from yesterday’s abrupt
    opening of the trees, Fox so brushy-tailed

    low-elongate on whip-legs up the driveway.
    How explain to Fox our new driveway
    made by exhausting machines? Fox

    already gone past our house, into dark
    of newly opened woods – the whole canyon
    a growl and buzz of chainsaws, chippers,

    humans running scared by rumor
    of pyro-storm. Fox must have a den here,
    on rocky wooded hill now lessened

    by our four trees felled in the name of fire-
    safety. How explain our new fire-weather
    to Fox? to ourselves? Fox, we’re home.

  24. AvatarPowerUnit

    Bloodless

    If you want to kill me for sure
    aim for an organ vital and pure
    like my heart
    for a start
    not that it works well anymore.

    Make your aim straight and true
    a bullet in my aorta won’t even turn me blue
    I don’t bleed
    with any speed
    bandages, stitches, and cotton swabs I pooh-pooh.

    I try to donate blood in vain
    they can’t even open my largest veins
    poke and jab
    slash and stab
    I’m a rigor mortis poet profane.

  25. Avatarkhoward

    Rap, tap

    A hole opens the tree
    Breakfast is served
    The woodpecker
    Its beak opens to eat
    Ants come rushing out
    The tree start to itch
    A feast for the red head
    An echo is heard
    Tap, tap, rap, rap, tap
    It’s a new hole opening

  27. AvatarKenzo

    The Opening To The Canyon
    by Kenzo Amariyo

    One day whilst in Sedona, Sedona Arizona,
    I took a car ride out, to visit something new.
    I went to see a canyon, they call it a slot canyon,
    What a sight to see, my mind it totally blew.

    A small deep crack upon the earth,
    Was all that you could see.
    But hidden deep below that crack,
    True beauty awaited me.

    I found the narrow opening,
    Climbed down 9ft or so,
    The colours of the rock was red,
    You really need to go!

    I marvelled at the shades, the hues,
    The beauty underground,
    Whilst knowing should a flash flood come,
    I would be surely drowned.

COMMENT

