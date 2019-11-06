2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an Opening Poem.

For today’s prompt, write an opening poem. Stories have openings. Caves have openings. Even conversations have openings. Pick an opening and use that as an opening to write your poem today.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at an Opening Poem:

“opening”

all it takes

is a crack

to create

a fissure

that becomes

a doorway

to somewhere

completely

new