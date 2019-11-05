2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt is to write a Pleasure and/or Displeasure Poem.

Today is our first Two-for-Tuesday prompt day. Pick one prompt for your poem today, or write a poem for each prompt, or write one poem that works with both. Today’s prompts are:

Write a pleasure poem, and/or… Write a displeasure poem.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Pleasure and/or Displeasure Poem:

“What do you want to do?”

As a young man, I never understood

why everyone can’t enjoy the same plan

thinking a good thing could only be good.

As a young man, I never understood

how one great song makes another’s bad mood

and no single tune can please every fan.

As a young man, I never understood

that we’ll never agree on the same plan,

but that doesn’t mean we can’t both have fun

as you read a book while I take a run.

[Note on the form: For today’s poem, I wrote a triolet with a couplet added at the end.]