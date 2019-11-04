2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Night Blank Poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Night (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “Night Hawk,” “Night Rider,” “Night and Day,” “Night Watchman,” or even “Nightmare.”

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Night Blank Poem:

“Night Vices”

Some feel fear and others delight

when the sun sets and moon rises

like an ancient ball in the night.

Why feel fear or even delight?

Personally, I like to write

out all my thoughts like surprises,

though some feel fear, others delight

as the sun sets and moon rises.