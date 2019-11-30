2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a The End Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a the end poem. It’s the end of the first draft phase of the challenge, so there’s that. But you can also reach the end of a book, journey, or conversation. But journeys never really end, and this challenge will continue on as well. Look for next steps tomorrow.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a The End Poem:

“the boy & the forest & the end”

that lost boy in the cave

in the forest of fog

still waits for his new friend

but good-bye we will wave

as we float on a log

to a place called the end