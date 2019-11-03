2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a poem of threes.
For today’s prompt, write a poem of threes. Your poem could be about the number three or feature three of something, for sure, but it could also do some other things. For instance, your poem could be composed of tercets (or three-line stanzas), have three syllables per line, or be a three-line poem (like a haiku or lune). Or write about tricycles or triangles or any number (though mostly the number three) of other plays on three.
Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.
Here’s my attempt at Poem of Threes:
“amigos”
once there were three
and then only two
and those two
were me and you
and now you see
it is only me
i had more to do
when we were three
Sitting Alone
Tighten only the top three laces
give your feet room to breathe,
it’s a long walk to find any graces
and nobody really wants to love.
She spends half her day grinding beans
just to live, just to survive,
the other half down on her knees,
it somehow proves she’s really alive.
I stare at the oblong faces,
nowhere to go, no one to love.
I try to take up three parking places,
in the mood for a push and a shove.
Babe Ruth
The greatest player to ever be,
Hit the most home runs for his team,
The New York Yankees, Number 3.
TRIPLICATE
Forms – filled out –
double checked in triplicate –
copies for the client,
copies for the office,
copies for the Federal Government –
so much paper.
Yet, on close inspection
a life…a hope…a dream,
like an ancient mosaic,
can be pieced together.
Between the line – within the cracks –
hardships, fear, disappointments lie.
From start to finish,
months can pass,
even a year of waiting
for the life-changing call
to interview, pass and stand
hand held high – a new citizen.