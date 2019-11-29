2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Have Blank Poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Have (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Have a Nice Day,” “Have a Heart,” “Have a Go,” and/or “Have You Ever Been to Green Day Concert?”

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Have Blank Poem:

“Have you ever wondered”

Have you ever wondered where your teeth go

when the tooth fairy takes them at night?

Are they recycled or ground into snow?

Does she hoard them away from all sight?

Have you ever wondered what teachers do

after their students leave for the day?

Do they run in the halls or mess with glue?

Do they all shout and roughhouse and play?