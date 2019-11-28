2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Gratitude Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a gratitude poem. Find something to be grateful about. Or write about how finding even one thing is a difficult proposition. Just so you know, I’m grateful for everyone writing poems and sharing feedback this month.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Gratitude Poem:

“Gratitude”

Thank you for the silence

on this beautiful day

and for letting me sleep

while you quietly play.