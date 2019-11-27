2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Remix Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. To do this, pick one (or more) of your poems from earlier this month, and remix it. Bend free verse into a poetic form (here’s a list of 100 poetic forms). Or turn a poetic form into free verse. Or write a response poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“Picking Favorites”

My favorite tune, I suppose, could be

“Reach Out (I’ll Be There)” or “Tennessee;”

“Possum Kingdom,” “Soma,” or maybe

a plethora of songs by G-B-V.

“Waltz in C Minor” by Chopin is great,

and there are few genres I truly hate:

I dig Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline,

and Bill Monroe sounds simply divine;

give me Nirvana and De La Soul,

“I’m Too Sexy” and “Head Like a Hole.”

Picking one song is not easy to do;

I can’t pick just one, how about you?

(Remix of my Day 18 poem.)