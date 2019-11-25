2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Meal Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a meal poem. The meal can be healthy or not so much. It can also play a large role in the poem or be mentioned in passing.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Meal Poem:

“After Dinner”

After dinner, we had ice cream,

watched the stars, and shared our dreams,

but also fears of coming days

and the impact of our sundaes

upon our waistlines, yes, it’s true,

but then, we shared a different view–

that, perhaps, it’s worth the risk

to have a chill moment like this.