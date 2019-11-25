2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Meal Poem.
For today’s prompt, write a meal poem. The meal can be healthy or not so much. It can also play a large role in the poem or be mentioned in passing.
Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.
Here’s my attempt at a Meal Poem:
“After Dinner”
After dinner, we had ice cream,
watched the stars, and shared our dreams,
but also fears of coming days
and the impact of our sundaes
upon our waistlines, yes, it’s true,
but then, we shared a different view–
that, perhaps, it’s worth the risk
to have a chill moment like this.
Meal Memories
In the sixties and seventies,
we seven sat around a table,
which took up most of our tiny kitchen.
Dad sat on the end, by the living room,
free to go relax when he was done eating.
On Thanksgiving, he always carved the turkey.
He’d joke that when he got up
in the middle of the night for a snack
and reach for a turkey leg
he’d get six forks in his hand.
I sat to his left and was the one
who was close enough to the cupboards
and the door to the back porch.
I was the gopher. Go for this, go for that.
When a spoon was needed from the cupboard
or a jar of pickles from the basement,
I was the one to get it.
Mom was too the left of me.
Looking back I think I had this position
so both Mom and Dad could help me
since I was the littlest until I was six,
when my little sister came along.
I always tilted my chair back.
Mom always warned me that I’d fall,
but I never did. Mom sat by the stove
so she could reach what was needed.
My little sister jammed between Mom
and my older sister because the table
was really only big enough for six.
She loved olives and put one on each finger.
My older sister was on the other end
because she was the only lefty.
It kept her from bumping
the sisters on each side of her.
Then came my next sister up from me.
She liked to eat across an ear of corn
like a typewriter, dinging at the end.
My second oldest sister sat
between her and Dad.
We couldn’t say turkey skin
because it grossed her out.
No one would have guessed
she’d become a registered nurse.
We didn’t have napkins
but would pass around a towel
when someone would say, “Towel please.”
Looking back, I think that’s gross.
We talked around the table.
Dad would make his jokes.
He’d burp and mom would say,
“What do you say Jim?”
trying to teach her five girls manners.
And he’d say, “Buuurrrrrp!”
Whether Thanksgiving or not
meals were fun and peaceful times.
We’d save our tiffs for later.
More House Rules
All you need is love.
And some chocolate.
Oh, and some wi-fi, too.
House Rules
Our new neighbors spy on us,
over the fence,
but I think we’ll soon be friends,
maybe when I cook for them.
Umami is already my friend,
and I like to cook like I mean it.
I’m no gourmet chef,
but I find it a holy thing
to serve food to others.
In some ways, every meal is a miracle,
especially when eaten with friends.
Beauty can be coaxed
out of the ugliest of vegetables,
if the preparation is done mindfully.
It’s all in the details.
The simplest meal,
If it’s prepared with love,
becomes a work of art.
I Could Just Eat You Up
She said, “You are a delicacy.”
as her lips nibbled behind my ear and,
mumbled up and down my neck.
“the precise combination of sweet and savory,
a piquant plunge into perfection,
Give me another taste.
Season me with love,
sprinkle the passion,
bring on the next course,
Now comes dessert,
flambe,
piece de resistance.
DINNER ON THE GROUND
G. Smith
=~=~=~=
Seven loaves and five fish,
To feed the five thousand.
A simple dish,
Seven loaves and five fish.
A miracle’s more than just a wish.
The twelve, each with their basket, stood stunned.
Seven loaves and five fish,
To feed the five thousand.
BREAKFAST
I woke up in the dark wondering “why?” Why another Monday, everyday everyweek prosy stressful stuff needing doing? Our black cat materialized out of dark, tickling my cheek with his whiskers, purring. Hungry? I got up, shoveled ashes, crumpled old news in the ashy bed, added twiggy tips of oak that fell in last winter’s storms. Hard work, dismantling a great dead oak, trunk and branches. Remember how beautiful standing in the woods. Strike the match, miracle of instant fire in woodstove. Now get coffee perking, lucky the power’s on, this dark morning. Patiently waiting on the couch for the room to warm, dog’s curled with cat. They’ll be wanting breakfast; so will we all. For now I’m full with all these everyday Monday things.
Pack Sack Lunch Punch
About this meal he has one hunch
He smells it now it has good stench
Well he will eat it in fine bunch
Got juice there too for thirsty quench
He masticates he makes it munch
Done deal this meal one lead pipe cinch
gpr crane
Meals Mean Different Things
by Kenzo Amariyo
Meals mean different things,
Depending on who you are.
For some a meal could be,
Any type of snack bar.
For others it’s a plate of seed,
Or nuts hanging from the trees.
For others still, it’s the pollen,
Loved by all the bees.
Some like sausages and chips,
Some like curried meat.
Some are not to fond,
Of dairy or of wheat.
Cats love their milk,
Dogs love bones and meat.
But what is most important,
Is that you love that which you eat.
For meals are our nourishment,
No matter who we are.
And meals will all differ,
But they are eaten wide and far.
Ring, ring dinner
What is a meal to some,
they just have gum.
Others say a meal is just
a meal not anything to fuss.
Breakfast, lunch or dinner,
people want to get thinner.
Around the world dinner, lunch
or breakfast might be a munch.
Still others might see a bowl,
but empty which takes a toll.
So pay it backwards in a drive- thru
Maybe a ripple will start anew…
FEEDING THE CHICKADEES
From frosted branches and bushes
they come to the seed-laden feast
in my hands. Without the least
of fear, they peck and go; whooshes
of down in the morning air.
These perky bits of power
and grace, these twinkling tits,
flash black bibs and quick flits
as they seize their sunflower
and render November fair.
Perfect, complete and whole. Amazing in its brevity
Gather Together
around the small table
they gather, familial figures
blood related – soul connected
a communion of saints
from lands departed
on the small table
dishes filled with delights
comfort food – soul lifting
a sacrament of gratitude
with present day pilgrims
Before Dinner
Men watch football
Their occasional shouts
Punctuate
The constant hum of talk
In the kitchen
How much help Denny needs
now he’s had a stroke
How Brisa got suspended
For spaghetti straps
No one notices it’s past four
We’re not ready to eat
This is the best part
of Thanksgiving