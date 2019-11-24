2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 24

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Dialogue Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a poem with dialogue. He said, he said. She said, she said. He said, she said. And so on. Poems with dialogue don’t happen every day, but we’re going to make a concerted effort with today’s prompt.

Here’s my attempt at a Dialogue Poem:

“Lenore”

He asked, “What do you think?”

She said, “Do what you will.”

“But, what do you want?”

She said, “I want you to thrill

at the sound of my voice

and to have a little faith

that I’ll support you

no matter what they say.”

He asked, “But what if I fail?”

She said, “Don’t worry now.”

“But,” he started, “What if…”

She interrupted, “How

can you keep me from the door?

Talk of such things never more.”