2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Mr. or Mrs. Blank Poem.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Mr. (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Feel free to replace the Mr. title with Mrs., Ms., Miss, Dr., etc. Possible titles include: “Mr. Nice Guy,” “Mrs. Pac Man,” “Miss Goody Two-Shoes.”

Here’s my attempt at a Mr. Blank Poem:

“Mr. Know-it-all”

I once knew him,

this much is true–

he knew more than me

and more than you

according to him,

but that’s the catch–

when you know it all,

no one’s knowledge can match.