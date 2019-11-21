2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Travel Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a travel poem. There are so many ways a person can travel–by train, plane, automobile; by horse, roller skates, rickshaw; by trolley, hot air balloon, on foot. And the journey is one part of travel, but there’s also the landscapes, cultures, and anxiety. So many places to go–physically and poetically.

Here’s my attempt at a Travel Poem:

“Time to Go”

Before I go, I always take these:

My wallet, smart phone, and set of keys.

My wallet is just a rubberband

holding my cards and money like a hand.

My smart phone connects me to the world

with mighty tech that has been unfurled.

My keys I need to make my car go

and let me in when I return home.