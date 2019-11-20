2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Light Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a light poem. The poem could involve light, like from a light bulb or the sun. Or it could involve the concept of being light, like lighter than air or lighter than an elephant. Plus, there are light beers, light foods, etc.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Light Poem:

“sailor senryu”

as the first light breaks

across the sky–we see red

and take the warning