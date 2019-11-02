2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an alpha poem.
For today’s prompt, write an alpha poem. Of course, you could write a poem about an alpha male or alpha female (or some other play on alpha this or that). Or you can move into the realm of an alphabet poem–focusing on all 26 letters or just one (or a pair).
Here’s my attempt at an Alpha Poem:
“a poem”
an anaconda ate
an ape along
an avenue
and ate
an apple
and an angel
and an asteroid
and another
anaconda
An Alpha poem
What if I were to dole out an A to
Each student who showed up to every class,
Breathed (awake or asleep) for an hour and
forty-five minutes while I ground through a
pre-prepared PowerPoint two days each week?
Would they all be happy? Would they be sad?
Would it stop those complaints claiming that I
Disfavor some students more than others?
A
Ask anybody
about Aunt Alma
and anybody’ll answer:
Ain’t another
around alike
Aunt Alma
Alpha child first
Born barrier breaker
Code cracker
Delightful daredevil
Eager to encourage
Feeding your spirit with
Game adventures
Happily
Imagining
Just what
Kind of
Ludicrous
Mischief might
Not be
Open to
Parental eyes
Quick to question
Ready to rendezvous
Sweet sibling soldiering
Through until the end
Under the brass plaque
Veritable ashes
Words gone on the wind
‘Xcacting in your life you left
Zero regrets.
Blitz Poem: Level of difficulty for this one was through the roof.
Your Big Bet
Alpha male
Alpha bet
Bet the farm
Bet coins
Coins of wishes from the fountain
Coins divided
Divided between friends
Divided enemies
Enemies entrenched
Enemies forgiven
Forgiven and forgotten
Forgiven gracefully
Gracefully genuflecting
Gracefully halting
Halting discord
Halting insurrection
Insurrection rising
Insurrection justified
Justified anger
Justified kindling
Kindling starting the fire
Kindling logs
Logs of discontent jammed
Logs morphing
Morphing into forest fires
Morphing optimism
Optimism for a brighter future
Optimism possessing
Possessing souls
Possessing quiet
Quiet acquiescence and
Quiet rebel
Rebel against the madmen
Rebel screams
Screams for justice
Screams together
Together together
Together united
United as one fist
United vitriol
Vitriol against injustice
Vitriol wakened
Wakened spirits
Wakened xenogamy
Xenogamy of ideas
Xenogamy expanding your
Your belief zoo
Your zeitgeist
Zeitgeist
Zoo…
Alpha-Bits and Omega 3
I don’t care one iota
if you’re ever a knockout like Catherine Zeta Jones.
I’d settle for Delta Burke.
My gamma never had to worry about nutrition,
so why should you? If you eat another yogurt,
you may start to mu.
I guess there’s nothing nu
about health-conscious diets,
but I won’t tau you what to eat or not.
You love Greek food, for instance,
with lambda die for, or a good gy-rho.
I’d beta fortune you’ll live a long life.
So phi upon all of those who shame you,
although with a heavy psi,
you may admit you eta pi.
The Greeks
Alpha this.
Alpha that.
I mean the damn word
even starts with the letter A!
Always gotta be on top.
Always gonna be on top.
Poor Beta.
He really doesn’t stand a chance.
He’s never going to be Aeta.
Ain’t gonna happen, buddy.
Get used to your station.
You can test your limits.
Go right ahead.
Be my guest.
But it ain’t gonna happen.
And Kappa?
Well, he’s permanently stuck
down in the middle of the pack.
I hope he’s comfortable there.
No one’s ever going to step up
and leap over Alpha.
He’s got the top spot
locked down.
For good.
And Zeta?
Don’t even
go there.
LOVE HATE LOVE
I saw the change clearly
when men began to be angry
at themselves
for thinking I was beautiful,
and when they took away
my right to be capable
as if the brain cells
which stored my knowledge
of compositional principles
of design and side-chain
compression had been
re-allocated to make my breasts.
The thing is, every man becomes
an alpha when a woman is in the room,
and “every woman adores a fascist.”
But nothing is really so complicated
as we make it, when the thing we love
in others is the thing we hate
in ourselves.
Firstfruits (a Constanza)
Celebrate, celebrate, come on!
First fruits have appeared in the field.
Fill a basket, to the Lord yield.
Rise early! Wake up with the dawn.
Harvest your crops while it’s day.
The thief wants to steal, don’t delay.
All welcome, ev’ry Jill and John.
Firstborn sons, native born, or not,
come to the Lord with all you’ve got.
It’s that time of year, too soon gone.
Make haste with the first and best,
a gift to the Lord who gives rest.
Celebrate harvest all life long.
Though at times they’re misunderstood,
All God’s gifts are perfect and good.
Ahead of a Tribe
An alpha ahead
a tribe turns analphabets
to the thrive of fans.
Sirius
Oh, Alpha star in a heavenly sea
of luminous points,
I stand beneath your shimmer
and wish to shine.
High in my midnight sky
you twinkle with promise
of wishes granted.
Your incandescent performance
ignites the passion in my soul.
Oh, Alpha star in a heavenly sea
of luminous points,
I stand beneath your shimmer
and wish to shine.
Lorraine Caramanna
ALPHA AND OMEGA
G. Smith
====+====
Alpha and Omega;
Very First to very Last;
From before the very beginning,
Until everything is past.
He stands at the door and knocks,
He opens the narrow gate;
He sits on the porch and looks down the road,
Never to busy to wait.
He walks across the water,
He turns water into wine;
He breaks the loaves for the multitude;
I am a branch of His living vine.
He gave His body, broken,
He gave His life for me;
All He asks is that I believe;
That He rose and set me free.
Alpha and Omega,
Very First to Very Last;
From before the very beginning,
Until everything is past.
QWERTY, by Walter J Wojtanik
Feel me.
My tactile meandering
across your surfaces provides me
a voice. It is my choice to say
what is splayed out on the page,
Each sweep across your keys
is pleasing, for it releases these thoughts
to roam the galaxy to touch hearts and
moments. You help express
what my heart suggests. With each word,
with each loving passage, I massage
you and your hard plastic softens and melts
and it is felt in the heat that your sweet letters
offer. My coffers are full and until I complete
my idea, you are my willing pawn. I can bring you
from yawn to fiery passion, fashion a deeply rooted
love story in all its glory, a mournful montage;
a collage of wonderfully worded worlds awaits
at the tips of my fingers. Emotions linger
until a new blank page returns. You yearn for my
touch. It expresses so much.
Feel me.
Naming Storms
Hurricanes are christened alphabetically,
male
female,
even
odd
and the big ones get retired:
Andrew, Katrina, Sandy.
I read their headlines,
ink my fingers in their bruised skies
,
and long to spill my own torn
-ado’d heart, label her chambers
something other than
simply
broken.
::
“ink my fingers in their bruised skies”
Love this, De!
THE ABC’S OF EARLY MEMORY, by Walter J Wojtanik
A boy;
crippled, debilitated.
Easily forgotten, getting help
Injured joints; kinked legs.
Medically nurtured,
Overcoming physical quirks
Restored strength totally.
Undisputed verity.
Walt, xenophobe,
yin/yang zealot
An Abecedarian
All through hours of darkness
Bells tinkled in harmony with sigh-sound of wind
Chimes, as if summer breezes tip-toed through my
Dreams. For once no nightmare
Entered my head, causing
Fright, switching on lights, barely stifling
Gagging screams lodged in my throat,
Hampering my battle to waken.
In this dream, illustrious colors and characters,
Joyful and silly, skipped willy-nilly
Kicking up their heels, making me
Laugh. Wait. I recognize them. Is that not
Mad Hatter, maniacal tea aficionado, sitting
Next to March Hare?
Oh, now I know it must be a dream.
Perhaps when I wake,
Quixotic though it may be, some
Radiant energy will carry over. Ah, I am awake,
Soaking in morning sun, sipping black brew.
The busyness of last night’s dream has me
Utterly under its spell, reels rolling like a slide show.
Vanilla scents the air; I do not know
Why, as no candles are lit, nor am I baking. Next dream may be
X-rated, far cry from nightmares and Wonderland
Yarners who would have you believe
Zirconia are diamonds.
Alpha
I finally made time
to organize my failures
neatly by alphabet
and then noticed
the biggest ones
all began with you.
Arggh…the new security on our page is making it difficult to leave individual messages, so…
Poet friends, love your responses to this prompt. Each take a treasure!
So good to be back among you all.
Blessings! Linda
Sometimes I…
Advocate ardently
Burp blatantly
Chuckle cheerfully
Dance dreadfully
Experiment eagerly
Fall flatly
Groan grimly
Hope half-heartedly
Inquire ignorantly
Joke joyously
Knock knowingly
Loaf lazily
Mingle merrily
Nibble nervously
Opine obnoxiously
Preach piously
Question quietly
Roar raucously
Snore softly
Tattle thoughtlessly
Use unabashedly
Vacation vivaciously
Wish wistfully
Xerox extravagantly
Yearn youthfully
Zoom zealously
To Robert and all the good poets: It has been a hard year. I had a heart attack, and someone you may remember, my dear friend/mentor/editor Judy Stock, who contributed poems here every April and November, passed away. I am still reeling and healing. I will catch up on the prompts in the next day or two, I promise…but without my best friend here to poem along beside me, it’s going to be hard. HUGS
A sincerely touching comment. So happy you are here! Yes, a tough month for you and yet the perfect outlet for ‘healing and reeling’. Sorry to hear about the loss of your friend here. This is a good place for you to share whatever you need to express, Valkyri! 🙂
Oh dear. Tough times indeed.
I hope that participating here will help you and maybe contribute to healing and processing.
Hugs back Valkyri xx
So sorry about your health and the passing of your good friend. When you are ready, I will look forward to reading your poetry again.
In the Beginning
In the beginning, when all was new,
and you, and I, and the green shoots
looked up at the sun, there
was no need to jockey for position,
snarling at this one, spitting at the
other, smearing and slandering all
the day long, the hecklers from
the penny-seats, delighting in the
murky depths they could sink to, as
if a moray eel with razor-teeth, lurking
in the brackish waters, brother to that one
beneath the feet of a woman, crawling forever
upon his belly, lowest of the low, while
bully-boys clear the room with a cane,
rigging outcomes with a heavy hand,
laying the lies on, thick as buttercream
on tea cakes studded with pretty pills.
Still, my alpha and omega, as
the green leaves have changed to
scarlet-gold, crimsontipped, blood-orange, burning
up into the
blueskies, flametrees flagrant, the
truth of the season shifting. The sky is
not black because someone says
it is so. I will believe
the evidence of
my eyes.
Thanks very much!!
Outstanding imagery in this, MaryAnn!
what big teeth they have
greek letters tell me where the power lies
(stationed crookedly on all white siding)
i smell the fluids marking their territory
(the dead grass watered with red bull and urine)
and hear them howl instead of speak
(a late night noise of ecstasy and pain).
Alphas and Omegas
The first we recognize so well,
first love, first kiss,
the over-the-threshold moment
of our first home.
First child, the mark
that changes us
from couple to family.
first job, first fight,
front porch photographs
of first days of school.
We rarely recognize the last
except in hindsight,
the last time to breastfeed
before the baby climbs
off my lap and toddles away
the last hummingbird of the summer
the last tomato to ripen on the vine
the last glimpse of you as you drive away
the last time I hear the sound
of your voice.
Our Counting House
Him (the alpha bean counter) scratching
his stubborn chin stubble.
Me (the neophyte ) lining our copper beans
along a dilapidated knotted beer paddle.
Dry mouth. Cyphering. Tallying.
Snow gently fluttering outside the pale window. Work boots hibernating in the mud room. A kiss tossed across the table.
Love is surviving
the harvest moon
without falling to earth.
My Alpha bet.
This is the first
the one that starts
the one that fills my maternal heart
with pride and love
in equal parts
enough to balance out the fear
of all the dangers far and near
that threaten the first
and last of me
the spell my future cast of me.
This is my alpha
this is the bet
I placed in the world
to see what we’d get.
African Aardvark
Aaron, an Aardvark.
Ambushing ants amok.
Assaulting avarice.
Ants anchored, awestruck.
Absolute anarchy.
Attack atrocity.
Ants abode assailed.
Animosity.
Antic anomaly.
Aardvark absorbing action.
Ardent ancestry.
Ancient appropriation.
Alpha and Omega
He is the bread,
I am the hunger.
He is the wine,
I am the thirst.
He is the passion,
I am the need.
He is the door,
I am the knock.
He is the beginning
and the end.
Alpha Centauri
She descends the stairs slowly,
making sure everyone below
acknowledges her brief descent.
She doesn’t smile, for she
believes that smiles cause wrinkles
and she is forever defying time
and gravity. Let her lessers
show the ravages of time;
she will be poised as a goddess,
Daddy’s golden trophy.
Her hair sparkles reflecting
the chandelier, a crown of light
as if she is celestial—her gown
perfect, her feet determined,
her makeup and carriage
exquisite, a queen among crows.
Caw, I applaud her, Caw, Pretty girl ,
but I’m nothing to her,
here at her feet, her best
admirer dwarfed by her light.
She is the embodiment
of things I’ll never know:
privilege, beauty, and ease.
I witness them in her,
and damn me, if I don’t feel
privileged to witness this moment,
tiny me, an arrow that points toward her,
the brightest star in the Southern sky.
A ROOM WITH A BROOM
in India
many years ago
I heard a female friend
next door
scream
hurrying out to the balcony
I saw an alpha male monkey
attempting to climb onto her space
he looked fierce, menacing
she was terrified
I ran back into my room
noticed a broom in the corner
I raced back out, shooing him away
he turned his intense look my way
as I glared
he glared
as I took an aggressive stand
so did he
I pushed the broom towards him
finally he retreated
climbing back down her wall
on the other side
swearing monkey sounds
as he reluctantly left
my friend and I
most relieved
he had been intimidating
yet the room with the broom
had the last word
there was no way that broom
was going to monkey around
when my friend was seemingly in danger
alpha or not
I knew who was going to win
and the good news
he never came back
alpha
by Patrick J. Walsh
the child said alpha
like the sigh
of a first breath
breathed outside the womb
from memory formed
like Lazarus raising
a wary hand amid
the wrappings of the tomb
the child said alpha
calling down the
ancient midnight of the
mountains of the moon
to converse in peace
despite the dark that blot
like mourning shroud
the brightness of the noon
the child said alpha
like the sigh
of a first breath
breathed outside the womb
A Letter to My Other Half
Why can’t we
ever agree?
I say yes.
You say no.
I say A.
You say Z.
Some call us
opposites,
but we’re a perfect
match.
You’re the heater
to my cold hands,
the push
to my pause,
the miracle cream
to my wrinkles,
the pen
to my pad.
When we’re
old & senile,
I suppose
then
we’ll see
that
all along we agreed
on everything
between
A & Z.
http://www.lindaghatton.com/2019/11/a-letter-to-my-other-half.html#.Xb3AoprYrIU
ALPHA DRAWBACKS
Being first
means you can never
be a follower.
How can you
truly lead when
can’t understand all?
The alphaskulumpa
The alpha alphaskulumpa
Lives in the back of the dump – a
Beast made of diapers
And old windshield wipers
When it scares you, you surely will jump-a!
Alpha
We are lined up by size, smallest to largest,
to receive inoculations.
I am first, always the short one,
and on up the scale to Bonny and Gray
both tall and big-boned for six.
“Don’t cry,” the teacher says,
as my chin wobbles. “If you cry,
everyone cries. They expect tears
from you. But if the smallest child
doesn’t cry, those big kids have to
summon a little courage.” She winks,
looking straight into my eyes.
“Can you do it?” Her pink cheeks make
her eyes shine, her lips a perfect red.
I nod uncertainly, as she says,
“Think about something delightful.”
Straight away, faced with a needle longer
than my arm and a grim-faced nurse,
I concentrate on mud ducks and teals
newly arrived to the pond behind our house,
how they fly in and skate to a stop,
how they ruffle their feathers
and quack happily, feeding with their tails
up and heads down, so funny paddling the air
that I laugh aloud just as a band-aide
is applied to my upper arm.
“All done!” My teacher gives me
two suckers rather than the usual single.
“That’s a brave one,” says the nurse.
“Next!”
Alpha in the Face of Omega
We search for answers
To our uncertain beginnings
While recklessly hurtling
To certain self-destruction;
Have we learned nothing
From the countless conflicts
Presented as the only solutions
To all long-standing tensions?
(Whether territorial or ideological)
We continue to blindly fight
For what we deem to be right,
Because its rooted in tradition
And pompous, ceremonial notions…
We dare not defy the age-old answer
To simple difference of opinion
(Even when not fit for purpose).
We’ve supposedly advanced
Far beyond the alpha stage;
Made advances in technology
And learned so many things,
Yet still hold our primal ideals.
Whatever the weapon
Or form of retaliation,
Our base urge remains the same,
An instinct of self-preservation
And yet an appetite for destruction…
I never wanted to be alpha or follower
I want to be creator
drafting trauma into sprouting greens
Light
A sunrise to the day
A moon lighting night
Two primeval bodies
That dance with light
One means romance
The other work
We dance on earth
Which ever is alpha
The other omega
Night or Day
Alpha leads the way
Alpha
This poem
has black eyes
dark as a flooded coal mine.
Look away
from their feral stare.
Look down
and a little left or right.
This poem might
be rabid. Know
for certain
that this poem is mad.
Don’t ask
this poem
where you going
with that gun in your hand?
If it were
any of your
business, you would know
and pray
on your nightly pillow
that you could forget.
This poem
has holy water
in its guitar case
and a switchblade
in its boot.
It won’t
cause trouble if you don’t.
This poem
is just passing through.
My Sad De-alphalization
Got it.
I won’t star on Broadway,
play third in the majors,
stun people with good looks or,
reign as alpha anything.
I must,
separate wishes from hopes,
desire from expectation,
reality from fantasy,
pain from inconvenience,
Stop dreaming except,
when asleep,
never open-eyed,
especially, when they won’t come true and
hearts break.
Rogue Coffee
How’s it taste, Mum?
Yeah. yeah, um
She slaps two blue fivers on the green cement counter
He’s deaf, as though it matters
What’re you havin’?
A latté?
And she cuts the concentration with body thrusts
and finger jabs
Two more empties into the dishwasher
Do you know what you’re gonna have?
Did you hear Griffin got sprayed by a skunk?
Your latté will be ready over here
A flat white? A Heritage?
Ya, plastic, that’ll work
The lineup breathes a communal sigh
A medium, comin’ right up
Here’s your latté
Animals great and small live without our help
Because we are the problem
Cougars,
Dingo,
Elephants
Find
Green
Habitats reduced by deforestation,
Increased population, and wild fires while
Jungles and waterways choke by pollution.
Killing native plants with pesticides
Long lasting poisons
Maintain
Naked
Opulent
Playscapes
Quite literally my stomach churns
Reality set in?
Solar rays penetrate our protective troposphere
Turning
Unstable
Virgin
World
Xanthous
Yet still
Zest!
© 2019 Ellyn Mayfair
Anthropology
Alpha, beta, delta,
Gamma and omega
All these definitions
for ways of being in the world
Arbitrary pigeon-holing
male or female both
Ambitious alpha
macho, tough
Buddy beta
sensitive, grounded
Done-in delta
aloof, resentful
Gregarious gamma
fun-loving, restless
Obsessive omega
laid back, eccentric
Distinct in anthropology
less so in lived experience
where categories blur and
and we all pursue survival
the best way we know how
first fast friends
last in line was always Alpha
kids’d tease him loud they’d laugh a
chortle snortle bit o’ twitter
lucky Alpha warn’t no hitter
Alpha’d beg ‘em please I beg ya
that was when he met Omega
gpr crane
THE ALPHA FIRE
“A fire to end all fires, the
big one you’ll never forget” – they
come back-to-back now,
descending on neighborhoods; “a burning
ember from a couple miles away”….
fueled by drought and fanned by erratic
gale-force winds. As the planet
heats up, how can we protect against
infernos?
Just listen, how a breeze
kicks up. This tree that over-
leans the house providing shade
might torch us.
Nightmare or the new normal?
Or is wind the way it’s always been,
pushed by whims of weather?
Questions for our future
run like rabbits aflame through the woods
spreading flame, the woods
tinder-dry, dead trees standing
unharvested,
verily
waiting to burn, to
X-out the meadow we walked just
yesterday, believing its
zen would save us.
* quotes from “CalFire Says Climate Change Is Impacting Fire Behavior” by Steve Gregory
PECKING ORDER
There’s no such thing as an alpha bird;
the very notion is quite absurd
although some blue jays have never heard
there’s no such thing as an alpha bird.
When blue jays meet with mockingbirds
they learn that mockers have more words;
their bullying is decreased by thirds
when blue jays meet with mockingbirds.
When a mocker meets a pecking bird
it learns woodpeckers are preferred;
its cranium might become a sherd
when a mocker meets a pecking bird.
Accipiters aren’t apex birds;
they like to act like hunting nerds
until they meet with blackbird herds.
Accipiters aren’t apex birds.
A crow is such a brainy bird
that alpha notions might be blurred,
but crows won’t get a raven stirred.
A crow is such a brainy bird.
And so, there is no alpha bird;
the notion still is quite absurd.
This, even the kingbird’s heard.
There’s no such thing as an alpha bird.
An Alpha Poem – And Where to Start
and
what might this pen create,
what tempest of shade and paint,
and
why do dreams exist in pillows,
and
why must heroes always die,
and
who will stitch this quilt into
a dying language of
what and why and who are
dismissive with whatevers.
The Alpha of Humanity
Clay-born we rose
generation after generation
our tribe increasing
wandering the world
creating other tribes
discovering, dreaming, designing
all we ever need
until progress and greed
caused warring
scattering the shards of self
far and wide
forcing tribes further from the familiar
into lands of welcome
into lands of woe
mixing clay into new vessels
to carry humanity
into Pax in Aeternum
Scattered Alphabet Poem
A ctors pretend to present something real.
B arnyard animals eat their morning meal.
C radle babies and be happy their born.
D iamond-like light shines in the morn.
E ntryway to Heaven is nearer than you think.
F rogs search for flies then hop into the drink.
G ranite is hard and more useful than a gem.
H ope to heart is like flower to stem.
I ncome must exceed outgo to avoid trouble.
J oke around with friends for laughter, double.
K iln burns hot to make ceramics hard.
L amps light up the darkness in the yard.
M ansions await for those who believe.
N ovels express truth from the story’s weave.
O pals cheer with their beauty and grace.
P orches are places to slower the pace.
Q uilts tell a stories of families long ago.
R hubarb is long, you can watch it grow.
S tatues commemorate events in the past.
T elevisions’s here to stay, long it will last.
U mbrellas protect in the falling rain.
V illages harbor families from sickness and pain.
W agons rumble down the beaten trails.
eXcitement fills the hills and the dales.
Y ak meat’s hardy and delicious.
Z ealous children make Christmas wishes.
The Alpha
by Kenzo Amariyo
She prowled with power and menacing eyes,
Her suitors, there were none.
The young ones of her recent pack,
Now grown and moving on.
She roams alone, her mind set firm,
She’s looking for a mate.
But tired and injured from a fight,
It just may be too late.
Thank you. Sometimes poems just flow out of you.