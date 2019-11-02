2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

By: |

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an alpha poem.

For today’s prompt, write an alpha poem. Of course, you could write a poem about an alpha male or alpha female (or some other play on alpha this or that). Or you can move into the realm of an alphabet poem–focusing on all 26 letters or just one (or a pair).

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at an Alpha Poem:

“a poem”

an anaconda ate
an ape along
an avenue
and ate
an apple
and an angel
and an asteroid
and another
anaconda

122 thoughts on “2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

  1. AvatarOld Novice Emily

    An Alpha poem

    What if I were to dole out an A to
    Each student who showed up to every class,
    Breathed (awake or asleep) for an hour and
    forty-five minutes while I ground through a
    pre-prepared PowerPoint two days each week?
    Would they all be happy? Would they be sad?
    Would it stop those complaints claiming that I
    Disfavor some students more than others?

  3. AvatarAnthony94

    Alpha child first
    Born barrier breaker
    Code cracker
    Delightful daredevil
    Eager to encourage

    Feeding your spirit with
    Game adventures
    Happily
    Imagining
    Just what
    Kind of
    Ludicrous
    Mischief might
    Not be
    Open to
    Parental eyes

    Quick to question
    Ready to rendezvous
    Sweet sibling soldiering
    Through until the end

    Under the brass plaque
    Veritable ashes
    Words gone on the wind

    ‘Xcacting in your life you left
    Zero regrets.

  4. AvatarRob Keim

    Blitz Poem: Level of difficulty for this one was through the roof.

    Your Big Bet

    Alpha male
    Alpha bet
    Bet the farm
    Bet coins
    Coins of wishes from the fountain
    Coins divided
    Divided between friends
    Divided enemies
    Enemies entrenched
    Enemies forgiven
    Forgiven and forgotten
    Forgiven gracefully
    Gracefully genuflecting
    Gracefully halting
    Halting discord
    Halting insurrection
    Insurrection rising
    Insurrection justified
    Justified anger
    Justified kindling
    Kindling starting the fire
    Kindling logs
    Logs of discontent jammed
    Logs morphing
    Morphing into forest fires
    Morphing optimism
    Optimism for a brighter future
    Optimism possessing
    Possessing souls
    Possessing quiet
    Quiet acquiescence and
    Quiet rebel
    Rebel against the madmen
    Rebel screams
    Screams for justice
    Screams together
    Together together
    Together united
    United as one fist
    United vitriol
    Vitriol against injustice
    Vitriol wakened
    Wakened spirits
    Wakened xenogamy
    Xenogamy of ideas
    Xenogamy expanding your
    Your belief zoo
    Your zeitgeist
    Zeitgeist
    Zoo…

  5. AvatarBruce Niedt

    Alpha-Bits and Omega 3

    I don’t care one iota
    if you’re ever a knockout like Catherine Zeta Jones.
    I’d settle for Delta Burke.
    My gamma never had to worry about nutrition,
    so why should you? If you eat another yogurt,
    you may start to mu.
    I guess there’s nothing nu
    about health-conscious diets,
    but I won’t tau you what to eat or not.
    You love Greek food, for instance,
    with lambda die for, or a good gy-rho.
    I’d beta fortune you’ll live a long life.
    So phi upon all of those who shame you,
    although with a heavy psi,
    you may admit you eta pi.

  6. AvatarMichael T Ellis

    The Greeks

    Alpha this.
    Alpha that.
    I mean the damn word
    even starts with the letter A!
    Always gotta be on top.
    Always gonna be on top.
    Poor Beta.
    He really doesn’t stand a chance.
    He’s never going to be Aeta.
    Ain’t gonna happen, buddy.
    Get used to your station.
    You can test your limits.
    Go right ahead.
    Be my guest.
    But it ain’t gonna happen.
    And Kappa?
    Well, he’s permanently stuck
    down in the middle of the pack.
    I hope he’s comfortable there.
    No one’s ever going to step up
    and leap over Alpha.
    He’s got the top spot
    locked down.
    For good.
    And Zeta?
    Don’t even
    go there.

  7. AvatarKiri

    LOVE HATE LOVE

    I saw the change clearly
    when men began to be angry
    at themselves
    for thinking I was beautiful,
    and when they took away
    my right to be capable
    as if the brain cells
    which stored my knowledge
    of compositional principles
    of design and side-chain
    compression had been
    re-allocated to make my breasts.

    The thing is, every man becomes
    an alpha when a woman is in the room,
    and “every woman adores a fascist.”
    But nothing is really so complicated
    as we make it, when the thing we love
    in others is the thing we hate
    in ourselves.

  8. AvatarDarlene Franklin

    Firstfruits (a Constanza)

    Celebrate, celebrate, come on!
    First fruits have appeared in the field.
    Fill a basket, to the Lord yield.

    Rise early! Wake up with the dawn.
    Harvest your crops while it’s day.
    The thief wants to steal, don’t delay.

    All welcome, ev’ry Jill and John.
    Firstborn sons, native born, or not,
    come to the Lord with all you’ve got.

    It’s that time of year, too soon gone.
    Make haste with the first and best,
    a gift to the Lord who gives rest.

    Celebrate harvest all life long.
    Though at times they’re misunderstood,
    All God’s gifts are perfect and good.

  10. AvatarLCaramanna

    Sirius

    Oh, Alpha star in a heavenly sea
    of luminous points,
    I stand beneath your shimmer
    and wish to shine.
    High in my midnight sky
    you twinkle with promise
    of wishes granted.
    Your incandescent performance
    ignites the passion in my soul.
    Oh, Alpha star in a heavenly sea
    of luminous points,
    I stand beneath your shimmer
    and wish to shine.

    Lorraine Caramanna

  11. Avatartunesmiff

    ALPHA AND OMEGA
    G. Smith
    ====+====
    Alpha and Omega;
    Very First to very Last;
    From before the very beginning,
    Until everything is past.

    He stands at the door and knocks,
    He opens the narrow gate;
    He sits on the porch and looks down the road,
    Never to busy to wait.

    He walks across the water,
    He turns water into wine;
    He breaks the loaves for the multitude;
    I am a branch of His living vine.

    He gave His body, broken,
    He gave His life for me;
    All He asks is that I believe;
    That He rose and set me free.

    Alpha and Omega,
    Very First to Very Last;
    From before the very beginning,
    Until everything is past.

  12. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    QWERTY, by Walter J Wojtanik

    Feel me.
    My tactile meandering
    across your surfaces provides me
    a voice. It is my choice to say
    what is splayed out on the page,
    Each sweep across your keys
    is pleasing, for it releases these thoughts
    to roam the galaxy to touch hearts and
    moments. You help express
    what my heart suggests. With each word,
    with each loving passage, I massage
    you and your hard plastic softens and melts
    and it is felt in the heat that your sweet letters
    offer. My coffers are full and until I complete
    my idea, you are my willing pawn. I can bring you
    from yawn to fiery passion, fashion a deeply rooted
    love story in all its glory, a mournful montage;
    a collage of wonderfully worded worlds awaits
    at the tips of my fingers. Emotions linger
    until a new blank page returns. You yearn for my
    touch. It expresses so much.
    Feel me.

  13. AvatarDe Jackson

    Naming Storms

    Hurricanes are christened alphabetically,
            male
       female,
              even
          odd
    and the big ones get retired:
          Andrew, Katrina, Sandy.

    I read their headlines,
    ink my fingers in their bruised skies
    ,
    and long to spill my own torn
    -ado’d heart, label her chambers
    something other than
    simply
    broken.

    ::

  14. AvatarWalter J Wojtanik

    THE ABC’S OF EARLY MEMORY, by Walter J Wojtanik

    A boy;
    crippled, debilitated.
    Easily forgotten, getting help
    Injured joints; kinked legs.
    Medically nurtured,
    Overcoming physical quirks
    Restored strength totally.
    Undisputed verity.
    Walt, xenophobe,
    yin/yang zealot

  15. AvatarSara McNulty

    An Abecedarian

    All through hours of darkness
    Bells tinkled in harmony with sigh-sound of wind
    Chimes, as if summer breezes tip-toed through my
    Dreams. For once no nightmare
    Entered my head, causing
    Fright, switching on lights, barely stifling
    Gagging screams lodged in my throat,
    Hampering my battle to waken.
    In this dream, illustrious colors and characters,
    Joyful and silly, skipped willy-nilly
    Kicking up their heels, making me
    Laugh. Wait. I recognize them. Is that not
    Mad Hatter, maniacal tea aficionado, sitting
    Next to March Hare?
    Oh, now I know it must be a dream.
    Perhaps when I wake,
    Quixotic though it may be, some
    Radiant energy will carry over. Ah, I am awake,
    Soaking in morning sun, sipping black brew.
    The busyness of last night’s dream has me
    Utterly under its spell, reels rolling like a slide show.
    Vanilla scents the air; I do not know
    Why, as no candles are lit, nor am I baking. Next dream may be
    X-rated, far cry from nightmares and Wonderland
    Yarners who would have you believe
    Zirconia are diamonds.

  18. AvatarACEteacher52

    Sometimes I…

                Advocate ardently
                            Burp blatantly
                                        Chuckle cheerfully

                Dance dreadfully
                            Experiment eagerly
                                        Fall flatly

                Groan grimly
                            Hope half-heartedly
                                        Inquire ignorantly

                                        Joke joyously
                            Knock knowingly
                Loaf lazily
                            Mingle merrily
                                        Nibble nervously

                Opine obnoxiously
                            Preach piously
                                        Question quietly

                Roar raucously
                            Snore softly
                                        Tattle thoughtlessly

                Use unabashedly
                            Vacation vivaciously
                                        Wish wistfully

                Xerox extravagantly
                            Yearn youthfully
                                        Zoom zealously

  19. AvatarValkyri

    To Robert and all the good poets: It has been a hard year. I had a heart attack, and someone you may remember, my dear friend/mentor/editor Judy Stock, who contributed poems here every April and November, passed away. I am still reeling and healing. I will catch up on the prompts in the next day or two, I promise…but without my best friend here to poem along beside me, it’s going to be hard. HUGS

    1. AvatarJanet Rice Carnahan

      A sincerely touching comment. So happy you are here! Yes, a tough month for you and yet the perfect outlet for ‘healing and reeling’. Sorry to hear about the loss of your friend here. This is a good place for you to share whatever you need to express, Valkyri! 🙂

  20. AvatarMaryAnnMcCarra

    In the Beginning

    In the beginning, when all was new,
    and you, and I, and the green shoots
    looked up at the sun, there
    was no need to jockey for position,
    snarling at this one, spitting at the
    other, smearing and slandering all
    the day long, the hecklers from
    the penny-seats, delighting in the
    murky depths they could sink to, as
    if a moray eel with razor-teeth, lurking
    in the brackish waters, brother to that one
    beneath the feet of a woman, crawling forever
    upon his belly, lowest of the low, while
    bully-boys clear the room with a cane,
    rigging outcomes with a heavy hand,
    laying the lies on, thick as buttercream
    on tea cakes studded with pretty pills.

    Still, my alpha and omega, as
    the green leaves have changed to
    scarlet-gold, crimsontipped, blood-orange, burning
    up into the
    blueskies, flametrees flagrant, the
    truth of the season shifting. The sky is
    not black because someone says
    it is so. I will believe
    the evidence of
    my eyes.

  21. AvatarNot-Only But-Also Riley

    what big teeth they have

    greek letters tell me where the power lies
    (stationed crookedly on all white siding)

    i smell the fluids marking their territory
    (the dead grass watered with red bull and urine)

    and hear them howl instead of speak
    (a late night noise of ecstasy and pain).

  22. AvatarNancy Posey

    Alphas and Omegas

    The first we recognize so well,
    first love, first kiss,
    the over-the-threshold moment
    of our first home.

    First child, the mark
    that changes us
    from couple to family.

    first job, first fight,
    front porch photographs
    of first days of school.

    We rarely recognize the last
    except in hindsight,
    the last time to breastfeed
    before the baby climbs
    off my lap and toddles away

    the last hummingbird of the summer
    the last tomato to ripen on the vine

    the last glimpse of you as you drive away
    the last time I hear the sound
    of your voice.

  23. AvatarJ.lynn Sheridan

    Our Counting House

    Him (the alpha bean counter) scratching
    his stubborn chin stubble.

    Me (the neophyte ) lining our copper beans
    along a dilapidated knotted beer paddle.

    Dry mouth. Cyphering. Tallying.

    Snow gently fluttering outside the pale window. Work boots hibernating in the mud room. A kiss tossed across the table.

    Love is surviving
    the harvest moon
    without falling to earth.

  24. AvatarMichele Brenton

    My Alpha bet.

    This is the first
    the one that starts
    the one that fills my maternal heart
    with pride and love
    in equal parts
    enough to balance out the fear
    of all the dangers far and near
    that threaten the first
    and last of me
    the spell my future cast of me.
    This is my alpha
    this is the bet
    I placed in the world
    to see what we’d get.

  25. AvatarRon Wright

    African Aardvark

    Aaron, an Aardvark.
    Ambushing ants amok.
    Assaulting avarice.
    Ants anchored, awestruck.

    Absolute anarchy.
    Attack atrocity.
    Ants abode assailed.
    Animosity.

    Antic anomaly.
    Aardvark absorbing action.
    Ardent ancestry.
    Ancient appropriation.

  26. AvatarSondie

    Alpha and Omega

    He is the bread,
    I am the hunger.

    He is the wine,
    I am the thirst.

    He is the passion,
    I am the need.

    He is the door,
    I am the knock.

    He is the beginning
    and the end.

  27. AvatarJane Shlensky

    Alpha Centauri

    She descends the stairs slowly,
    making sure everyone below
    acknowledges her brief descent.
    She doesn’t smile, for she
    believes that smiles cause wrinkles
    and she is forever defying time
    and gravity. Let her lessers
    show the ravages of time;
    she will be poised as a goddess,
    Daddy’s golden trophy.

    Her hair sparkles reflecting
    the chandelier, a crown of light
    as if she is celestial—her gown
    perfect, her feet determined,
    her makeup and carriage
    exquisite, a queen among crows.

    Caw, I applaud her, Caw, Pretty girl ,
    but I’m nothing to her,
    here at her feet, her best
    admirer dwarfed by her light.
    She is the embodiment
    of things I’ll never know:
    privilege, beauty, and ease.
    I witness them in her,
    and damn me, if I don’t feel
    privileged to witness this moment,
    tiny me, an arrow that points toward her,
    the brightest star in the Southern sky.

  28. AvatarJanet Rice Carnahan

    A ROOM WITH A BROOM

    in India
    many years ago
    I heard a female friend
    next door
    scream
    hurrying out to the balcony
    I saw an alpha male monkey
    attempting to climb onto her space
    he looked fierce, menacing
    she was terrified
    I ran back into my room
    noticed a broom in the corner
    I raced back out, shooing him away
    he turned his intense look my way
    as I glared
    he glared
    as I took an aggressive stand
    so did he
    I pushed the broom towards him
    finally he retreated
    climbing back down her wall
    on the other side
    swearing monkey sounds
    as he reluctantly left
    my friend and I
    most relieved
    he had been intimidating
    yet the room with the broom
    had the last word
    there was no way that broom
    was going to monkey around
    when my friend was seemingly in danger
    alpha or not
    I knew who was going to win
    and the good news
    he never came back

  29. AvatarPat Walsh

    alpha
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    the child said alpha
    like the sigh
    of a first breath
    breathed outside the womb

    from memory formed
    like Lazarus raising
    a wary hand amid
    the wrappings of the tomb

    the child said alpha
    calling down the
    ancient midnight of the
    mountains of the moon

    to converse in peace
    despite the dark that blot
    like mourning shroud
    the brightness of the noon

    the child said alpha
    like the sigh
    of a first breath
    breathed outside the womb

  30. AvatarLinda Hatton

    A Letter to My Other Half

    Why can’t we
    ever agree?
    I say yes.
    You say no.
    I say A.
    You say Z.
    Some call us
    opposites,
    but we’re a perfect
    match.
    You’re the heater
    to my cold hands,
    the push
    to my pause,
    the miracle cream
    to my wrinkles,
    the pen
    to my pad.
    When we’re
    old & senile,
    I suppose
    then
    we’ll see
    that
    all along we agreed
    on everything
    between
    A & Z.

    http://www.lindaghatton.com/2019/11/a-letter-to-my-other-half.html#.Xb3AoprYrIU

  33. AvatarJane Shlensky

    Alpha

    We are lined up by size, smallest to largest,
    to receive inoculations.
    I am first, always the short one,
    and on up the scale to Bonny and Gray
    both tall and big-boned for six.

    “Don’t cry,” the teacher says,
    as my chin wobbles. “If you cry,
    everyone cries. They expect tears
    from you. But if the smallest child
    doesn’t cry, those big kids have to
    summon a little courage.” She winks,
    looking straight into my eyes.
    “Can you do it?” Her pink cheeks make
    her eyes shine, her lips a perfect red.
    I nod uncertainly, as she says,
    “Think about something delightful.”

    Straight away, faced with a needle longer
    than my arm and a grim-faced nurse,
    I concentrate on mud ducks and teals
    newly arrived to the pond behind our house,
    how they fly in and skate to a stop,
    how they ruffle their feathers
    and quack happily, feeding with their tails
    up and heads down, so funny paddling the air
    that I laugh aloud just as a band-aide
    is applied to my upper arm.
    “All done!” My teacher gives me
    two suckers rather than the usual single.
    “That’s a brave one,” says the nurse.
    “Next!”

  34. Avatarheadintheclouds87

    Alpha in the Face of Omega

    We search for answers
    To our uncertain beginnings
    While recklessly hurtling
    To certain self-destruction;
    Have we learned nothing
    From the countless conflicts
    Presented as the only solutions
    To all long-standing tensions?
    (Whether territorial or ideological)
    We continue to blindly fight
    For what we deem to be right,
    Because its rooted in tradition
    And pompous, ceremonial notions…

    We dare not defy the age-old answer
    To simple difference of opinion
    (Even when not fit for purpose).
    We’ve supposedly advanced
    Far beyond the alpha stage;
    Made advances in technology
    And learned so many things,
    Yet still hold our primal ideals.
    Whatever the weapon
    Or form of retaliation,
    Our base urge remains the same,
    An instinct of self-preservation
    And yet an appetite for destruction…

  36. Avatarkhoward

    Light

    A sunrise to the day
    A moon lighting night
    Two primeval bodies
    That dance with light
    One means romance
    The other work
    We dance on earth
    Which ever is alpha
    The other omega
    Night or Day
    Alpha leads the way

  37. Avatarbarbara_y

    Alpha

    This poem
    has black eyes
    dark as a flooded coal mine.
    Look away
    from their feral stare.
    Look down
    and a little left or right.
    This poem might
    be rabid. Know
    for certain
    that this poem is mad.

    Don’t ask
    this poem
    where you going
    with that gun in your hand?
    If it were
    any of your
    business, you would know
    and pray
    on your nightly pillow
    that you could forget.

    This poem
    has holy water
    in its guitar case
    and a switchblade
    in its boot.
    It won’t
    cause trouble if you don’t.
    This poem
    is just passing through.

  38. Avatartimphilippart

    My Sad De-alphalization

    Got it.
    I won’t star on Broadway,
    play third in the majors,
    stun people with good looks or,
    reign as alpha anything.

    I must,
    separate wishes from hopes,
    desire from expectation,
    reality from fantasy,
    pain from inconvenience,

    Stop dreaming except,
    when asleep,
    never open-eyed,
    especially, when they won’t come true and
    hearts break.

  39. AvatarPowerUnit

    Rogue Coffee

    How’s it taste, Mum?
    Yeah. yeah, um
    She slaps two blue fivers on the green cement counter
    He’s deaf, as though it matters
    What’re you havin’?
    A latté?
    And she cuts the concentration with body thrusts
    and finger jabs
    Two more empties into the dishwasher
    Do you know what you’re gonna have?
    Did you hear Griffin got sprayed by a skunk?
    Your latté will be ready over here
    A flat white? A Heritage?
    Ya, plastic, that’ll work
    The lineup breathes a communal sigh
    A medium, comin’ right up
    Here’s your latté

  40. AvatarJLWright

    Animals great and small live without our help
    Because we are the problem
    Cougars,
    Dingo,
    Elephants
    Find
    Green
    Habitats reduced by deforestation,
    Increased population, and wild fires while
    Jungles and waterways choke by pollution.
    Killing native plants with pesticides
    Long lasting poisons
    Maintain
    Naked
    Opulent
    Playscapes
    Quite literally my stomach churns
    Reality set in?
    Solar rays penetrate our protective troposphere
    Turning
    Unstable
    Virgin
    World
    Xanthous
    Yet still
    Zest!

  41. Avatardellyndottir

    © 2019 Ellyn Mayfair

    Anthropology

    Alpha, beta, delta,
    Gamma and omega
    All these definitions
    for ways of being in the world
    Arbitrary pigeon-holing
    male or female both
    Ambitious alpha
    macho, tough
    Buddy beta
    sensitive, grounded
    Done-in delta
    aloof, resentful
    Gregarious gamma
    fun-loving, restless
    Obsessive omega
    laid back, eccentric
    Distinct in anthropology
    less so in lived experience
    where categories blur and
    and we all pursue survival
    the best way we know how

  42. Avatargrcran

    first fast friends

    last in line was always Alpha
    kids’d tease him loud they’d laugh a
    chortle snortle bit o’ twitter
    lucky Alpha warn’t no hitter
    Alpha’d beg ‘em please I beg ya
    that was when he met Omega

    gpr crane

  43. Avatartaylor graham

    THE ALPHA FIRE

    “A fire to end all fires, the
    big one you’ll never forget” – they
    come back-to-back now,
    descending on neighborhoods; “a burning
    ember from a couple miles away”….
    fueled by drought and fanned by erratic
    gale-force winds. As the planet
    heats up, how can we protect against
    infernos?
    Just listen, how a breeze
    kicks up. This tree that over-
    leans the house providing shade
    might torch us.
    Nightmare or the new normal?
    Or is wind the way it’s always been,
    pushed by whims of weather?
    Questions for our future
    run like rabbits aflame through the woods
    spreading flame, the woods
    tinder-dry, dead trees standing
    unharvested,
    verily
    waiting to burn, to
    X-out the meadow we walked just
    yesterday, believing its
    zen would save us.

    * quotes from “CalFire Says Climate Change Is Impacting Fire Behavior” by Steve Gregory

  44. AvatarPressOn

    PECKING ORDER

    There’s no such thing as an alpha bird;
    the very notion is quite absurd
    although some blue jays have never heard
    there’s no such thing as an alpha bird.

    When blue jays meet with mockingbirds
    they learn that mockers have more words;
    their bullying is decreased by thirds
    when blue jays meet with mockingbirds.

    When a mocker meets a pecking bird
    it learns woodpeckers are preferred;
    its cranium might become a sherd
    when a mocker meets a pecking bird.

    Accipiters aren’t apex birds;
    they like to act like hunting nerds
    until they meet with blackbird herds.
    Accipiters aren’t apex birds.

    A crow is such a brainy bird
    that alpha notions might be blurred,
    but crows won’t get a raven stirred.
    A crow is such a brainy bird.

    And so, there is no alpha bird;
    the notion still is quite absurd.
    This, even the kingbird’s heard.
    There’s no such thing as an alpha bird.

  45. AvatarMisky

    An Alpha Poem – And Where to Start

    and
    what might this pen create,
    what tempest of shade and paint,
    and
    why do dreams exist in pillows,
    and
    why must heroes always die,
    and
    who will stitch this quilt into
    a dying language of
    what and why and who are
    dismissive with whatevers.

  46. AvatarLinda Rhinehart Neas

    The Alpha of Humanity

    Clay-born we rose
    generation after generation
    our tribe increasing
    wandering the world
    creating other tribes
    discovering, dreaming, designing
    all we ever need
    until progress and greed
    caused warring
    scattering the shards of self
    far and wide
    forcing tribes further from the familiar
    into lands of welcome
    into lands of woe
    mixing clay into new vessels
    to carry humanity
    into Pax in Aeternum

  47. Avatarconnielpeters

    Scattered Alphabet Poem

    A ctors pretend to present something real.
    B arnyard animals eat their morning meal.
    C radle babies and be happy their born.
    D iamond-like light shines in the morn.
    E ntryway to Heaven is nearer than you think.
    F rogs search for flies then hop into the drink.
    G ranite is hard and more useful than a gem.
    H ope to heart is like flower to stem.
    I ncome must exceed outgo to avoid trouble.
    J oke around with friends for laughter, double.
    K iln burns hot to make ceramics hard.
    L amps light up the darkness in the yard.
    M ansions await for those who believe.
    N ovels express truth from the story’s weave.
    O pals cheer with their beauty and grace.
    P orches are places to slower the pace.
    Q uilts tell a stories of families long ago.
    R hubarb is long, you can watch it grow.
    S tatues commemorate events in the past.
    T elevisions’s here to stay, long it will last.
    U mbrellas protect in the falling rain.
    V illages harbor families from sickness and pain.
    W agons rumble down the beaten trails.
    eXcitement fills the hills and the dales.
    Y ak meat’s hardy and delicious.
    Z ealous children make Christmas wishes.

  48. AvatarKenzo

    The Alpha
    by Kenzo Amariyo

    She prowled with power and menacing eyes,
    Her suitors, there were none.
    The young ones of her recent pack,
    Now grown and moving on.

    She roams alone, her mind set firm,
    She’s looking for a mate.
    But tired and injured from a fight,
    It just may be too late.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.