2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write an alpha poem.

For today’s prompt, write an alpha poem. Of course, you could write a poem about an alpha male or alpha female (or some other play on alpha this or that). Or you can move into the realm of an alphabet poem–focusing on all 26 letters or just one (or a pair).

Here’s my attempt at an Alpha Poem:

“a poem”

an anaconda ate

an ape along

an avenue

and ate

an apple

and an angel

and an asteroid

and another

anaconda