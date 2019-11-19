2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt is to write a Protagonist and/or Antagonist Poem.

Today is our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt day. Pick one prompt for your poem today, or write a poem for each prompt, or write one poem that works with both. Today’s prompts are:

Write a protagonist poem, and/or… Write an antagonist poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Protagonist and/or Antagonist Poem:

“Story Bombing”

Sometimes I’m the good guy

except when I’m bad or a secondary

character or even an extra person

hiding in the background unaware

there’s a story happening

somewhere else or that I have

nothing to do with the main

narrative arc and that the best

I could hope for is a sort

of literary photo bomb.