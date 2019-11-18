2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Music Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a music poem. Write about your favorite song, band, performer. Or write about your distaste for music. Just mention a tune in passing, or write a poem that responds to a song.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Recreate Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore—something that has to be done after the joy of the first draft. In fact, revision should be viewed as an enjoyable extension of the creation process—something that you want to experience after the joy of the first draft.

Learn the three rules of revision, seven revision filters, common excuses for avoiding revision (and how to overcome them), and more in this power-packed poetry revision tutorial.

Click to continue.

Here’s my attempt at a Music Poem:

“Playing Favorites”

When my kids ask my favorite tune,

I am at a loss for what to say.

Answers change before and after noon

when my kids ask my favorite tune

and altered by the phase of the moon

or whether I have had a rough day.

When my kids ask my favorite tune,

there are so many I want to play.