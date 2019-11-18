2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Music Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a music poem. Write about your favorite song, band, performer. Or write about your distaste for music. Just mention a tune in passing, or write a poem that responds to a song.

Here’s my attempt at a Music Poem:

“Playing Favorites”

When my kids ask my favorite tune,
I am at a loss for what to say.
Answers change before and after noon
when my kids ask my favorite tune
and altered by the phase of the moon
or whether I have had a rough day.
When my kids ask my favorite tune,
there are so many I want to play.

One thought on “2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 18

  1. AvatarKenzo

    Kenny Chesney: Just Put A Ribbon In Your Hair
    by Kenzo Amariyo

    Bobby wants a 10-speed, an English racer
    Jenny wants that fuzzy teddy-bear
    Now you’re asking me
    What I’d like from Santa, for Christmas this year
    There’s a lot of things, girl you could buy for me
    But they wouldn’t mean as much, as you standing by that tree

    Just put a ribbon in your hair, darlin’
    You’ll be the best gift anywhere
    Christmas Mornin’
    There’s no worldly treasure
    I’d like any better, than you standin’ there
    Just put a ribbon in your hair

    (Mmmm…)

    Colored boxes filled, with fancy presents
    They were mighty pretty sites, it’s true
    But all those pretty things
    They just can’t compare
    To the beauty in you
    Girl on Christmas day
    The greatest gift I know
    Will be having you to hold
    Underneath the mistle-toe

    Just put a ribbon in your hair, darlin’
    You’ll be the best gift anywhere
    Christmas Mornin’
    There’s no worldly treasure
    I’d like any better, than you standin’ there
    Just put a ribbon in your hair
    Just put a ribbon in your hair

    (Ooh baby)

    I looked at him and said: you’re right love,
    Coloured boxes filled with fancy presents,
    Are pretty sites, it’s surely true,
    And I thank you darlin’ for your loving words,
    I also see the beauty in you.

    The greatest gift from you to me,
    Will be having you by my side.
    For I don’t need a Christmas tree darlin’.
    We’ll shine our love with heavenly pride.

    So I’ll tie that ribbon in my hair,
    I’ll tie it with pride for you and me.
    Knowing that our true love,
    Lights up our hearts like a Christmas tree.

    Christmas Mornin’ you’ll be my treasure,
    Nothing beats your love, so pure and fair,
    And I’ll be standing my your side darlin’
    With that ribbon in my hair.

