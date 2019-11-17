2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Health Poem.
For today’s prompt, write a health poem. It can be about any sort of health: mental, physical, psychological, emotional, etc. Or the health of your stock portfolio or personal garden. Writing about health class or a health study is fair game too.
Here’s my attempt at a Health Poem:
“Health Poetry”
I love writing most of the time,
but especially when I’m down.
Maybe it’s the words or the rhyme,
but I love writing most the time
unraveling my thoughts so I’m
able to hold impending frowns.
So I love writing most of the time,
but it saves me when I’m down.
MY TYPE (II)
G. Smith
====×÷×====
How I miss the sweet treat,
Eating red meat and processed wheat;
Avoiding starches – corn, potatoes;
Loading up on greens, tomatoes,
Taking advantage of peppers heat.
How I miss the sweet treat.
That August Night
One minute it’s there
a life stretched out before you
years of memories to build
experiences to have
people to love
and then
in the blink of an eye
everything changes
suddenly those years
are not guaranteed
mere hours
may be all that remains
minutes, even
if conditions
exacerbate
as they seem to be doing
at an alarming rate
I see my precious son
my boy
brand new to the world
a world in which
he may never know me
I picture my beautiful daughter
waiting for my return
all smiles and bouncy curls
her world about to shatter
my husband’s eyes full of fear
my mother’s gaze full of tears
I fight to hang on
I won’t let go
but I fear the inevitable
call to go Home
my eyes flutter open
awake from the storm
the minutes grow to hours
and to years once more
this time will be different
I will never forget
that hot August night
when it nearly came to an end
I will not take for granted
I will not waste time
I will not lament the looming
of my 40 years alive
I will celebrate each day
I will love a little more
I will snuggle my babies
tighter than ever before
I will live my best life
each and every day
because you never know
when it will all slip away
Total Knee Replacement
Every day I go somewhere
I haven’t been in years.
A store without mobility scooters, the rough ground behind my house that used to scare me.
Every day there is a little more
I can do myself.
Vacuuming is in the near future, and I am thrilled.
I still take stairs like a deliberate crane, and
I don’t stray far, but soon
I will go wherever I want
Without calculating
Whether I can or if it’s worth the pain.
I won’t even stop to think.
I’ll get my purse
And go.
health in adverse weather
by Patrick J. Walsh
in the withering of the winter
sharp the spirit in the morn
invite him in
the hollow one
the crows have
all gone home
eat and drink and dance
by day delight the lost forlorn
invite him in
invite him in
the crows have
all gone home
calm the quiet of the night
in cold cavort outside the door
invite him in
the hollow one
in the cold he
longs for warm
ODE TO AN OLD FORESTER
I
90 years old and there he sits with his saw,
cutting up slash piles – limbs sliced leafy from
the tree, great-heaped for burning. Almost blind,
he knows where to cut by shape-size and feel,
fingers gnarled as witches-broom in a ghost-pine.
With failing vision went his balance; a man
who could outpace just about anyone
on a mountain trail – now leans on two shovel-
handles – a man who for many years
fought wildfire with shovel, pick, and Pulaski.
II
Oh. he’s had run-ins with his health, time
spent in hospital. Anaphylactic shock, subdural
hematoma. How soon can I use my chainsaw
again? Peripheral neuropathy, arthritis.
He’s got a pill organizer to keep the meds
straight. His dad died at 60; the old forester’s
alive. Retirement? Time for bird conservation
projects; ranging the Sierra with his dog.
At 90 hecan’t do all that anymore, but he’s got
a bit of land with trees. He’s got his saw.
III
A forester makes his living
working the green growing land.
It’s what keeps him alive.
right nice spice
you are the cinnamon that stirs my health
a spice so rare so nice this puckish elf
a roundish cornerstone of our self-wealth
yours is the cinnamon that stirs my health
we buy this precious food use all our stealth
we keep it for ourselves on secret shelf
i am the cinnamon that stirs your health
a spice so rare so nice this puckish elf
gpr crane
Hypochondria
My mom had her aches and pains
She’d groan and constantly worry
I would listen to her complaints
But forget them in a hurry
I think of her when I get a cold
When lots of tissues I sit among
She’d tell me, “Don’t get old!”
I’d ask, “So, I should die young?”
And now the aches and pains are here
I’m surprised when I sound like her
But when it comes to worry and fear
She was the pro, I the amateur
Important – Handle with Care
This is a used body.
It comes with not one spare part.
One liver, one spleen,
two lungs, two kidneys, and
unless you are a Gallifreyan,
one life, one heart.
It is the owner’s duty
to keep it in good health,
keep the mind strong and clear,
regardless of one’s wealth.
Should the owner experience
any difficulty in seeing,
do not contact tech support, rather
tap into the center of one’s being.
There is nothing more
these instructions can teach.
Life flows from the inside out,
with abundant energy to reach
one’s destination in this
spin of the wheel,
no internal battles required,
regardless of how you feel.
Batteries not included.
A Healthy Tanaga
The world may be in tatters,
but love still truly matters.
Ignore the cynics, natters,
forget the ugly chatters.
See, love is really real,
and it can truly heal,
with energy and zeal,
so let those love bells peal.
It’s easy to be at ease,
simply live a life of peace.
You’ll feel your health increase,
your anger and rancor cease.
So belt out a loving song,
you can’t possibly go wrong,
you will feel your heart grow strong,
with the power of King Kong.
IN ISOLATION DUE TO RADIATION THERAPY
First time ever, I’m
positively radiant,
but can’t show it off.
© Marie Elena Good, 2019
Ha! That was just fun to write! No worries, anyone. I was diagnosed with Graves Disease, and my thyroid is just being destroyed through radioactive iodine treatment. I have to steer clear of folks for two weeks. Only five days to go! Yay!)
I Need A New Spine
by Kenzo Amariyo
I cannot walk, I cannot jump.
I cannot run or dance.
I cannot do most normal things,
So on life don’t take a chance.
Do what you want, whilst you can,
Be grateful for all that you do.
Because you never know if,
One day it’ll be taken from you.
My life has been terrific,
I’ve travelled wide and far.
I’ve lived with good health all my life,
So for that I deserve a star.
It’s just my nerves within my spine,
They don’t want to work no more.
Which is a nuisance really,
As they can throw me to the floor.
I cannot cook, can’t really clean,
My limitations are great.
My life has changed so very much,
Can’t always manage food on a plate.
There are odd times I need a hand,
Getting dressed or putting on boots,
And often people look questionably.
But I no longer give a hoot.
My diet is good, my blood pressure is great,
My bloods are all just fine.
The only problem that I have,
Is with my troublesome spine.
So if you’re out there reading this,
And have a spine to spare.
I wouldn’t mind swopping it,
Or perhaps we could just share!
NURTURING MENTAL HEALTH: AN AUTUMN REVERIE
Now is a time for pausing, reflecting, and musing,
this orange-and-purple season,
a time for feeling contented and, oddly,
a time to feel melancholy too, and ponder
the smarting scent of ripe grapes in the morning mists
and the robins who have fled those grapes
and chickadees now seeking seeds;
the up-and-down grins of plump pumpkins in the sere fields;
the fruit trees unburdened of their produce
and, soon, of all their leaves;
the waving and ripened field corn awaiting the harvest
as the late-afternoon sun kisses its tips.
It is a time to set out some cheddar and a glass of white wine
at a table by a west-facing window, and consider it all.
In that mellow moment I will savor it all,
all that I see and all that I recall,
before the snows
squelch the season’s mists and fruitfulness.
Health Vulture
Always interested in my health,
she swoops low for a look.
How’s your heart?
Still ticking?
You seem tired.
How’s your health?
Haven’t seen you at church.
Doing OK?
Don’t catch the flu going ‘round.
(As if I was chasing it.)
Been sick? Lost weight?
How’s your health?
Want to be on the prayer list?
What can I do to help?
You seem swollen.
Drug therapy?
Still having the leg pain?
Back? Gout? Arthur?
Had any new procedures?
Any planned?
Haven’t seen Tom.
Oh, he’s dead.
At least he can rest now and
stop talking about his health.