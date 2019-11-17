2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Health Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a health poem. It can be about any sort of health: mental, physical, psychological, emotional, etc. Or the health of your stock portfolio or personal garden. Writing about health class or a health study is fair game too.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Health Poem:

“Health Poetry”

I love writing most of the time,

but especially when I’m down.

Maybe it’s the words or the rhyme,

but I love writing most the time

unraveling my thoughts so I’m

able to hold impending frowns.

So I love writing most of the time,

but it saves me when I’m down.