2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

For the 2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets are tasked with writing a poem a day in the month of November before assembling a chapbook manuscript in the month of December. Today’s prompt is to write a Health Poem.

For today’s prompt, write a health poem. It can be about any sort of health: mental, physical, psychological, emotional, etc. Or the health of your stock portfolio or personal garden. Writing about health class or a health study is fair game too.

Quick note on commenting: I’m not sure how fast the comments will approve. I’m hoping they’ll display immediately, but if they go into moderation, just know that I’ll approve each and every one (that’s not spammy or offensive) as soon as I’m able.

Here’s my attempt at a Health Poem:

“Health Poetry”

I love writing most of the time,
but especially when I’m down.
Maybe it’s the words or the rhyme,
but I love writing most the time
unraveling my thoughts so I’m
able to hold impending frowns.
So I love writing most of the time,
but it saves me when I’m down.

15 thoughts on “2019 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 17

  1. Avatartunesmiff

    MY TYPE (II)
    G. Smith
    ====×÷×====
    How I miss the sweet treat,
    Eating red meat and processed wheat;
    Avoiding starches – corn, potatoes;
    Loading up on greens, tomatoes,
    Taking advantage of peppers heat.
    How I miss the sweet treat.

  2. AvatarBrandi Noelle

    That August Night

    One minute it’s there
    a life stretched out before you
    years of memories to build
    experiences to have
    people to love
    and then
    in the blink of an eye
    everything changes
    suddenly those years
    are not guaranteed
    mere hours
    may be all that remains
    minutes, even
    if conditions
    exacerbate
    as they seem to be doing
    at an alarming rate
    I see my precious son
    my boy
    brand new to the world
    a world in which
    he may never know me
    I picture my beautiful daughter
    waiting for my return
    all smiles and bouncy curls
    her world about to shatter
    my husband’s eyes full of fear
    my mother’s gaze full of tears
    I fight to hang on
    I won’t let go
    but I fear the inevitable
    call to go Home
    my eyes flutter open
    awake from the storm
    the minutes grow to hours
    and to years once more
    this time will be different
    I will never forget
    that hot August night
    when it nearly came to an end
    I will not take for granted
    I will not waste time
    I will not lament the looming
    of my 40 years alive
    I will celebrate each day
    I will love a little more
    I will snuggle my babies
    tighter than ever before
    I will live my best life
    each and every day
    because you never know
    when it will all slip away

  3. AvatarLeAnneM

    Total Knee Replacement

    Every day I go somewhere
    I haven’t been in years.

    A store without mobility scooters, the rough ground behind my house that used to scare me.

    Every day there is a little more
    I can do myself.
    Vacuuming is in the near future, and I am thrilled.

    I still take stairs like a deliberate crane, and
    I don’t stray far, but soon
    I will go wherever I want
    Without calculating
    Whether I can or if it’s worth the pain.

    I won’t even stop to think.
    I’ll get my purse
    And go.

  4. AvatarPat Walsh

    health in adverse weather
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    in the withering of the winter
    sharp the spirit in the morn

    invite him in
    the hollow one
    the crows have
    all gone home

    eat and drink and dance
    by day delight the lost forlorn

    invite him in
    invite him in
    the crows have
    all gone home

    calm the quiet of the night
    in cold cavort outside the door

    invite him in
    the hollow one
    in the cold he
    longs for warm

  5. Avatartaylor graham

    ODE TO AN OLD FORESTER

    I
    90 years old and there he sits with his saw,
    cutting up slash piles – limbs sliced leafy from
    the tree, great-heaped for burning. Almost blind,
    he knows where to cut by shape-size and feel,
    fingers gnarled as witches-broom in a ghost-pine.
    With failing vision went his balance; a man
    who could outpace just about anyone
    on a mountain trail – now leans on two shovel-
    handles – a man who for many years
    fought wildfire with shovel, pick, and Pulaski.

    II
    Oh. he’s had run-ins with his health, time
    spent in hospital. Anaphylactic shock, subdural
    hematoma. How soon can I use my chainsaw
    again? Peripheral neuropathy, arthritis.
    He’s got a pill organizer to keep the meds
    straight. His dad died at 60; the old forester’s
    alive. Retirement? Time for bird conservation
    projects; ranging the Sierra with his dog.
    At 90 hecan’t do all that anymore, but he’s got
    a bit of land with trees. He’s got his saw.

    III
    A forester makes his living
    working the green growing land.
    It’s what keeps him alive.

  6. Avatargrcran

    right nice spice

    you are the cinnamon that stirs my health
    a spice so rare so nice this puckish elf
    a roundish cornerstone of our self-wealth
    yours is the cinnamon that stirs my health
    we buy this precious food use all our stealth
    we keep it for ourselves on secret shelf
    i am the cinnamon that stirs your health
    a spice so rare so nice this puckish elf

    gpr crane

  7. Avatarconnielpeters

    Hypochondria

    My mom had her aches and pains
    She’d groan and constantly worry
    I would listen to her complaints
    But forget them in a hurry

    I think of her when I get a cold
    When lots of tissues I sit among
    She’d tell me, “Don’t get old!”
    I’d ask, “So, I should die young?”

    And now the aches and pains are here
    I’m surprised when I sound like her
    But when it comes to worry and fear
    She was the pro, I the amateur

  8. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    Important – Handle with Care

    This is a used body.
    It comes with not one spare part.
    One liver, one spleen,
    two lungs, two kidneys, and
    unless you are a Gallifreyan,
    one life, one heart.
    It is the owner’s duty
    to keep it in good health,
    keep the mind strong and clear,
    regardless of one’s wealth.
    Should the owner experience
    any difficulty in seeing,
    do not contact tech support, rather
    tap into the center of one’s being.
    There is nothing more
    these instructions can teach.
    Life flows from the inside out,
    with abundant energy to reach
    one’s destination in this
    spin of the wheel,
    no internal battles required,
    regardless of how you feel.
    Batteries not included.

  9. AvatarDaniel Paicopulos

    A Healthy Tanaga

    The world may be in tatters,
    but love still truly matters.
    Ignore the cynics, natters,
    forget the ugly chatters.

    See, love is really real,
    and it can truly heal,
    with energy and zeal,
    so let those love bells peal.

    It’s easy to be at ease,
    simply live a life of peace.
    You’ll feel your health increase,
    your anger and rancor cease.

    So belt out a loving song,
    you can’t possibly go wrong,
    you will feel your heart grow strong,
    with the power of King Kong.

  10. AvatarMarie Elena

    IN ISOLATION DUE TO RADIATION THERAPY

    First time ever, I’m
    positively radiant,
    but can’t show it off.

    © Marie Elena Good, 2019

    Ha! That was just fun to write! No worries, anyone. I was diagnosed with Graves Disease, and my thyroid is just being destroyed through radioactive iodine treatment. I have to steer clear of folks for two weeks. Only five days to go! Yay!)

  11. AvatarKenzo

    I Need A New Spine
    by Kenzo Amariyo

    I cannot walk, I cannot jump.
    I cannot run or dance.
    I cannot do most normal things,
    So on life don’t take a chance.

    Do what you want, whilst you can,
    Be grateful for all that you do.
    Because you never know if,
    One day it’ll be taken from you.

    My life has been terrific,
    I’ve travelled wide and far.
    I’ve lived with good health all my life,
    So for that I deserve a star.

    It’s just my nerves within my spine,
    They don’t want to work no more.
    Which is a nuisance really,
    As they can throw me to the floor.

    I cannot cook, can’t really clean,
    My limitations are great.
    My life has changed so very much,
    Can’t always manage food on a plate.

    There are odd times I need a hand,
    Getting dressed or putting on boots,
    And often people look questionably.
    But I no longer give a hoot.

    My diet is good, my blood pressure is great,
    My bloods are all just fine.
    The only problem that I have,
    Is with my troublesome spine.

    So if you’re out there reading this,
    And have a spine to spare.
    I wouldn’t mind swopping it,
    Or perhaps we could just share!

  12. AvatarPressOn

    NURTURING MENTAL HEALTH: AN AUTUMN REVERIE

    Now is a time for pausing, reflecting, and musing,
    this orange-and-purple season,
    a time for feeling contented and, oddly,
    a time to feel melancholy too, and ponder
    the smarting scent of ripe grapes in the morning mists
    and the robins who have fled those grapes
    and chickadees now seeking seeds;
    the up-and-down grins of plump pumpkins in the sere fields;
    the fruit trees unburdened of their produce
    and, soon, of all their leaves;
    the waving and ripened field corn awaiting the harvest
    as the late-afternoon sun kisses its tips.
    It is a time to set out some cheddar and a glass of white wine
    at a table by a west-facing window, and consider it all.
    In that mellow moment I will savor it all,
    all that I see and all that I recall,
    before the snows
    squelch the season’s mists and fruitfulness.

  13. Avatartimphilippart

    Health Vulture

    Always interested in my health,
    she swoops low for a look.

    How’s your heart?
    Still ticking?

    You seem tired.
    How’s your health?

    Haven’t seen you at church.
    Doing OK?

    Don’t catch the flu going ‘round.
    (As if I was chasing it.)

    Been sick? Lost weight?
    How’s your health?

    Want to be on the prayer list?
    What can I do to help?

    You seem swollen.
    Drug therapy?

    Still having the leg pain?
    Back? Gout? Arthur?

    Had any new procedures?
    Any planned?

    Haven’t seen Tom.
    Oh, he’s dead.

    At least he can rest now and
    stop talking about his health.

